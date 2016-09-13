Mule Days festival returns Sept. 22-25

The 67th annual Benson Mule Days festival will take place Sept. 22-25.
Here’s the schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 22 – carnival rides open at 6 p.m. at 500 S. Market St. and continue through Sunday; 6 p.m., Mule Days concert with Justin West Band and Jonathan Parker Band in the Singing Grove on Main Street; 6 p.m., barrel exhibition at Chamber Park; and 8 p.m., open barrel race, also at Chamber Park.
Friday, Sept. 23 – 9:30 a.m., mule judging competition at Chamber Park; noon, mule race and mule pulling, also at Chamber Park; 7 p.m. to midnight, music with DJ Hugh Jackson in the vendor area behind the Singing Grove on Parrish Drive; 6-8 p.m., gospel sing in the Singing Grove on Main Street; and 7:30 p.m., rodeo at Chamber Park.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – 9 a.m.-6 p.m., arts and crafts show on Main Street; 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. barbecue on sale in the Singing Grove; 12:30-3 p.m., bluegrass music with Diamond Creek in the Singing Grove; 2:30 p.m., Mule Days trail ride departing from the corner of McLamb-Tart Road and Wall Street; 3-5 p.m., Hickory Grove Quartet in the Singing Grove; 3:30 p.m., Bull Shot for the Pot in Chamber Park; 7-11 p.m., karaoke in the Parrish Drive vendor area; 7:30 p.m., rodeo at Chamber Park; and 8 p.m., dance at the American Legion Building at 605 N. Wall St.
Sunday, Sept. 25 – 9 a.m., church service in the Singing Grove; and 2 p.m., youth rodeo at Chamber Park.
Many events are free, but some have an admission charge. To learn more, go to bensonmuledays.com.
