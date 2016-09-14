Benson to repair sidewalks, build dog park

At their late-August meeting, Benson commissioners checked a number of items off of their do-list.
They agreed to repair sidewalks, talked about a dog park and got a primer on what is and isn’t a nuisance under town law.
The sidewalk repairs, intended to alleviate tripping hazards, won’t cost much, just $11,142. That’s because the town will grind down the offending sidewalks instead of replacing them.
“We’ve had a couple of people injured on the sidewalks, and it’s something we’ve got to absolutely address,” said Mayor William W. Massengill Jr. “Our primary purpose is to make people safe.”
In all, staff identified 105 trip hazards, most on Main, Church and Parrish streets, but also on Elm, Johnson, Lee, Market and Railroad streets.
“We have a couple of spots we’ve repaired in the past that tree roots have pushed back up,” said Town Manager Matt Zapp said. “We’re doing pretty well. ... I thought the number would be higher. I was pretty pleased.”
Commissioner Will Chandler wondered if it was time to rethink lining so many Benson streets with trees. “Do we need to do something else in these areas?” he asked.
Zapp said the town walks a fine line between having trees along its walkways and making sure sidewalks don’t become a hazard because of tree roots.
“It’s a recurring delicate balance,” he said.
Dog park details
Benson plans to build a dog park next to the Hampton Inn that will begin construction this fall. The devil appears to be in the details.
The N.C. Department of Transportation owns the land, and the DOT has given Benson permission to place a dog park there. But the DOT has not given the town permission to build restrooms on the land, said Zapp, the town manager.
“Could we get water out there?” Chandler asked.
A water fountain for people and a spigot for dogs should be doable, Zapp said. The town would just have to get permission from the DOT to run a water line.
Commissioners also wanted to know how the town would advertise the dog park in an attempt to attract visitors from nearby interstates 95 and 40.
The town could pay the DOT to place blue directional signs on the interstates, Zapp said. With any luck, tax revenue from hotel stays would pay for the signs. Benson could also advertise the dog park on billboards.
The fenced-in park would have separate play areas for large and small dogs. The park would also have six to eight parking spaces, with additional parking available at the Hampton Inn.
Zapp said he doesn’t expect Benson to have to pony up much for the $35,000 park. Instead, he hopes to use a Johnston County Visitors Bureau grant and money from the sale of engraved pavers to be placed at the park.
“This was one of the reasons the hotel looked to locate here,” Zapp said of the dog park. “We think it can draw more cars off the interstate. ... It could help get people to stop and use our exits and spend their money here.”
The mayor wanted to see how much it would cost to operate the dog park. Zapp said the town would cover waste disposal and add the park to its mowing contract. The town is working with nearby retailers to light the park, he said.
What’s a nuisance?
Massengill and several commissioners said they had heard complaints from citizens about properties they deemed eyesores, like those with multiple vehicles parked in their yards or tractor-trailer rigs parked on the street.
But the town manager’s staff explained that not all eyesores are nuisances under town law. Some are simply aesthetic issues the town cannot regulate. Put another way, just because neighbors don’t like how a property looks doesn’t mean the town can do anything about it.
Having said that, the town isn’t powerless. For example, Benson can remove cars left unattended on streets for more than seven days. Also, a property can have no more than one junked vehicle, and that vehicle has to be in the backyard.
Abbie Bennett: 910-849-2827; @AbbieRBennett
