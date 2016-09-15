Reaction to school report is mixed

A report from a citizens’ group contends that Smithfield-Selma schools struggle academically because Johnston schools have re-segregated along lines of race and income.
Superintendent Ross Renfrow has read the report and concedes room for improvement. “I think we are a truly good school system, better than a lot of school systems out there,” he said. “But I never shied away from the fact that we are not where we need to be.”
To Renfrow, the report from Concerned Citizens for Successful Schools doesn’t tell the whole story. Yes, schools should have experienced, qualified teachers, for example. But kids also need parents ready and willing to help them succeed in the classroom, the superintendent said.
“Schools are built to receive students in the community, and it’s our job to grow students each year until they become proficient,” he said.
Renfrow said Smithfield-Selma schools need additional resources, but he’s unwilling to take dollars from other Johnston schools to make that happen. “We need to reallocate resources in the same attendance area,” he said.
The superintendent wants Johnston schools to share their best teaching practices with the county’s low-performing schools. He also aims to assign additional administrators to low-performing schools “to help grow them at a faster rate and become more proficient,” he said.
The report from Concerned Citizens for Successful Schools, or CCSS, shows that students are transferring out of Smithfield-Selma schools in large numbers. Renfrow said he’s mostly concerned with keeping students in Johnston County schools.
“Parents today have more choices when it comes to public education than they’ve ever had,” he said. “If a Johnston County parent is disillusioned with something that happened in Johnston County schools, they can go to a charter school or home school. I want kids affiliated with Johnston County schools.”
That might not happen if the schools routinely denied transfer requests, Renfrow said. “Yes, we may have lost that student in Smithfield, but we could have them leave the school system completely if we don’t let them choose,” he said.
Still, Renfrow promised a review of the school system’s transfer rules. “There are very firm guidelines why parents and students can request reassignment,” he said. “We’re committed to looking at those policies and reflecting on them or refining them.”
Teachers also leave Smithfield-Selma schools at a higher rate than elsewhere in the county.
Some teachers who have left might not have been up to the challenge, Renfrow said. “Maybe some of these teachers needed to move or leave,” he said.
But it’s possible too that Smithfield-Selma schools present a greater challenge to teachers than other Johnston schools, the superintendent said. “We need to look at our low-performing schools and consider if they’re more challenging and maybe come up with an incentive because maybe a teacher or principal could get burned out more easily there,” he said.
Finally, Renfrow reiterated his contention that Smithfield-Selma schools are better than their state report cards suggest. “Those schools are not what people are making them out to be,” he said. “I hear all the time about how much people love those schools.”
School board member Mike Wooten, a graduate of Smithfield-Selma High School, agreed with Renfrow, though he did celebrate the latest state report cards, which showed improvement in Smithfield-Selma schools.
“I’m proud of the fact that Smithfield-Selma schools appear to be closing the achievement gap at a quicker rate than other schools in the district,” Wooten said. “I think in comparison to other schools, the gap has closed and the schools are headed in the right direction.”
Wooten did say he was troubled to read the high rate of student suspensions in Smithfield-Selma schools.
“I know we need safe and orderly schools, but I also know that students cannot learn if they are not in school,” he said. “This could be an area we need to explore as a board of education.”
Like Renfrow, school board member Keith Branch said Smithfield-Selma schools are better than the state makes them out to be.
“It’s time to concentrate on the positives that are occurring,” said Branch, also a graduate of Smithfield-Selma High School. “I am proud to be a Spartan.”
At last week’s school board meeting, Branch suggested a hidden agenda behind the CCSS report and took issue with media outlets receiving the report before school board members had looked it over. The information in the report, though, comes from the school system itself, and CCSS had to file a lawsuit to obtain it.
Branch thinks the report will keep the Smithfield-Selma area from making appreciable progress by creating division.
“When are we going to stop basing everything on the color of a child’s skin?” he asked. “When are we going to stop demoralizing the students, parents, staff, administrators of the Smithfield-Selma area schools. They’re proud of their schools and what they’re accomplishing.”
The CCSS report concludes that poverty is the weight keeping Smithfield and Selma area schools down and that the anxieties of missed meals, crime and possibly absent parents working multiple jobs are impossible to shut out while studying for a math test or writing an English paper.
Solving poverty, Branch said, is not the responsibility of the board of education.
“The school system has no control over the fact that 80 percent of the town of Selma is rental property,” he said. “The school system has no control over the fact that almost 60 percent of the town of Smithfield is rental property. The school system has no control over the rundown mobile home parks. The school system has no control over the continued construction of subsidized housing. And the fact that we moved my mom in 2008 because she was scared to live in a home in West Smithfield she had lived in for 47 years is not a school system issue.”
Mayors weigh in
Smithfield Mayor Andy Moore said many of the numbers in the report were alarming, especially the number of students transferring out of Smithfield-Selma schools.
“This practice not only has a tremendous impact on the diversification within the Smithfield-Selma school district, but it also has a tremendous impact to our academic and athletic programs,” Moore said. “This is an issue that could immediately be corrected if policies were adopted and followed.”
Moore said he hoped schools leaders would review the report and have a discussion with citizens about “the very real issues facing the Smithfield-Selma schools.”
Selma Mayor Cheryl Oliver, a CCSS member, said it was time the school system woke up to the demographics in Selma and Smithfield. In particular, she pointed to the high number of students receiving free or reduced-price lunches.
“Research on low-wealth schools consistently shows that such schools lead to low morale, higher teacher turnover and burnout, lower test scores and less parental support of those schools,” Oliver said.
Johnston needs to build schools for its growing student body, but the county shouldn’t neglect its older schools in slow-growing communities, Oliver said. “It is easy to shift focus and dollars to those new schools versus maintaining equitable schools throughout the county,” she said. “Our older schools suffer when this happens. This has definitely happened in the schools along the I-95 corridor.”
Like other members of CCSS, Oliver said Johnston schools should redraw attendance boundaries to balance race and poverty. “Readdressing school-district boundaries and policies in an ongoing manner is never a popular undertaking, but in not doing so, we are setting the stage for the imbalance that this report highlights,” she said. “That is unfair to our teachers, students and parents.”
“The Smithfield-Selma schools have great teachers and students,” Oliver said. “They deserve to be given a level playing field so that their successes can be easily seen and widely celebrated.”
Abbie Bennett: 910-849-2827; @AbbieRBennett
