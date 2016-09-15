Political Roundup

Newton to campaign in Johnston County
N.C. State Sen. Buck Newton is bringing his campaign for attorney general to Johnston County.
A fundraising reception is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Hinnant Family Vineyards, 826 Pine Level-Micro Road, Pine Level.
The cost is $150. To attend, email rachel@BuckNewton.com or call or send a test message to 252-299-2326.
White receives endorsements
Johnston County school board member Donna White has received endorsements in her campaign for the District 26 seat in the N.C. House of Representatives.
The endorsements come from the N.C. Police Benevolent Association, the political action committee of the State Employees Association of North Carolina and the N.C. Nurses Association.
White, a Clayton resident, will be in her hometown later this week for an event focused on health care.
State lawmakers and health-care professionals will join White from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in The Piazza at Portofino, 25 Paraggi Court, Clayton.
