Citizens’ group asks Johnston commissioners to join school push

The group pushing for academic improvement in Smithfield-Selma schools has invited county commissioners to take a seat at the table.
Concerned Citizens for Successful Schools says Johnston schools have become segregated along racial and income lines, and it wants the Johnston County Board of Education to redraw attendance boundaries so that Smithfield-Selma schools look more like the rest of Johnston, which is whiter and wealthier.
The group could use the county’s help, Susan Lassiter, chairwoman, told county commissioners at their September meeting.
“You’re probably beginning to think, ‘This isn’t our responsibility; you need to take it up with the board of education,’ ” Lassiter said. “But it should be a concern to you if we’re all on the same team.”
The group, using school system data, says Smithfield-Selma schools struggle academically, have fewer experienced teachers, more lower-income students, more student transfers to other Johnston schools and more teacher turnover.
Lassiter called on county leaders to work with towns and the board of education “in a collective desire to bring balance and success to all of our schools.”
Redrawing school attendance boundaries is politically sensitive, Lassiter acknowledged. “But to have an optimum attendance that’s fair and balanced, you must take into consideration school demographics, school-building utilization and student academic achievement,” she said.
By most measures, according to the data, Smithfield-Selma schools bear no resemblance to Johnston County as a whole.
“Can we continue to afford to refuse to realign the attendance zones?” Lassiter said. “Where’s the cost effectiveness in all this? Are you going to continue to allow our tax dollars to pay for bigger and bigger new schools yet ignore the underutilized schools we already have?”
Compounding the problem is the school system’s “lenient policy of allowing students to transfer,” often in violation of enrollment caps the board has placed on schools that are at or over capacity, Lassiter said.
“Alternative schools will continue to open and receive our redirected tax dollars if the leadership in Johnston County doesn’t begin to work together to make corrections,” she said. “The track we’re on now is only going to get worse.”
For their part, commissioners wanted to know how students could have unequal opportunities if they have the same textbooks, same qualified teachers and same school facilities.
Kay Carroll, a former school board member and now a member of CCSC, stepped up to answer that question. “A lot of kids go to school every morning for breakfast,” Carroll said. “They’ve not read a book at home. They’ve not seen the ocean except maybe in a picture. They’ve never been out of Johnston County, and they might not even be living with their parents. Experience complicates a lot of opportunity.”
That’s where opportunity is lost, Carroll said, because it takes time for schools to make up for losses a student has outside of school. “We’re missing the connection of what experience is doing to the opportunity that we’re putting in front of them,” he said.
Commissioner Cookie Pope said she wanted to talk to Lassiter and her group about magnet schools.
“It’s been raised by people in our community whether or not that will help,” Lassiter said. “It won’t solve major issues, but I’d be happy to talk with you about it.”
Commissioner DeVan Barbour said redrawing attendance lines could prove a hard sell. “Some folks might feel like it would be a benefit, and others would feel it would have a negative impact,” he said. “Everybody wants the same outcome, but we have to put our heads together about how we’re going to get there.”
Commissioner Ted Godwin wondered why people oppose redrawing attendance to make the best use of available classroom space. “There’s a lot of heartburn all around the county about that,” he said.
Abbie Bennett: 910-849-2827; @AbbieRBennett
Comments