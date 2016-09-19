Johnston starts school with fewer vacancies

With about three weeks of classes already in the books, Johnston County schools are still searching for more than three dozen teachers.
That’s fewer vacancies than last year at this time, but as enrollment numbers continue to fluctuate, the schools still don’t know how many teachers they will ultimately need.
Johnston schools currently have 37 teaching vacancies, with exceptional children’s classrooms, at 14 vacancies, struggling the most to fill empty slots.
Last year at the start of school, Johnston had 48 teaching vacancies, a number that dipped only slightly all year. In early August of this year, the schools had still 69 open classrooms, but the district filled slightly more than half.
“We did not meet our goal of zero vacancies at the start of the school year,” said Brian Vetrano, director of human resources for Johnston County schools. “Considering many universities are graduating less students from their teacher-prep programs and recognizing we added 40 certified positions to accommodate growth ... I’m proud to stand before you today and say we’re faring better today than we were last year.”
Between this year and last, Johnston hired 273 new teachers, most of them for the county’s elementary and high schools. EC classrooms continued to show high turnover, tallying more new hires than the district’s middle schools.
Johnston welcomed more students on the first day this year than it anticipated and added a fifth kindergarten class at East Clayton Elementary. As of yet, that classroom doesn’t have a teacher.
Vetrano said two more elementary schools might get an additional classroom as the enrollment dust continues to settle; currently, the district is north of 35,000 students for the first time in its history. In the meantime, until permanent hires are made, Vetrano said the district would lean on its pool of retired teachers and certified subs.
“The state won’t allow you to exceed 24 students in grades K-3, so if we see we’re approaching that number, we’re bound by law to add an additional position,” Vetrano said. “Normally what we’ll do is contact some of our certified subs or retirees who want to come back and serve in a temporary capacity while we’re searching for a permanent replacement.”
Vetrano told the school board that job fairs in and out of state represented the best recruiting tool for the district. Representatives from Johnston visited 17 in-state universities and drew nearly a quarter of Johnston’s new hires from East Carolina University. N.C. State, Campbell and Appalachian State rounded out the top four universities sending graduates to Johnston classrooms.
Beyond North Carolina’s borders, the school system recruits heavily in New York and Pennsylvania.
“It’s costly and time consuming to travel outside of North Carolina, but I can assure you we would have many more teaching vacancies had we not taken these steps,” Vetrano said. “Thirty percent come from out of state.”
Compared to Eastern North Carolina, Johnston’s local salary supplements are higher and help with recruitment. But Johnston is also competing against its Triangle peers, especially neighboring Wake County, where teachers can earn sometimes a few thousand dollars more a year without having to move.
In the latest budget, Johnston increased local supplements 1 percent in response to the county’s highest teacher turnover rate in nearly a decade. Vetrano said data wouldn’t be available until November, but it appears Johnston has reversed its trend of exiting teachers.
“I’m happy to unofficially report our rate has decreased,” he said.
Drew Jackson: 919-553-7234, Ext. 104; @jdrewjackson
