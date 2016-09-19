St. Ann food festival celebrates cultures from around the world

A meatball is a cultural artifact. The blend of meats, the seasonings, the sauce in which it simmers all draw upon centuries of calling a certain place home. But it goes deeper than that, as if the dish itself can carry a family’s history, bearing guarded techniques shown not told, stories and secrets stirred into the sauce.
This Saturday, St. Ann Catholic Church will offer many of these stories and a trip around the globe with its eighth International Food Festival. The event took last year off while the church built its parish hall but comes back this year with 20 participating countries, the most ever. Traditional dishes from each country, including Poland, Ecuador, Greece and China, will be prepared by parishioners hailing from or able to trace their roots back there.
One of the festival’s organizers, Ann Grossman, said the church decided to use food to celebrate various countries because it’s so integral to the customs and values of the cultures themselves. From wedding feasts and Easter dinners, eating is tied to some of the most important moments of our lives.
“People associate food with family gatherings and celebrations,” Grossman said. “It’s an important part of their heritage; they enjoy sharing it and take a lot of pride preparing these dishes.”
Teams from each country will prepare four or five dishes, like pupusas from El Salvador and egg rolls from the Philippines, serving in an international food court assembled outside the church. Grossman said the festival will offer dishes for all tastes, ranging from comforting and familiar to adventurous. For the first time, the event will have a “hops and vines” booth serving beer and wine pairings. The format encourages family-style eating, Grossman said, where friends can try as many dishes as possible.
“It’s a good idea to get four or five different plates and try a bite of this and a bite of that,” she said.
Ann Mullins has cooked Italian food at the festival all but one year of the event. As a teenager, her family owned an Italian restaurant outside of New York City, and she grew up with the ritual of traditional Sunday Italian dinners.
“Food brings the family together; it’s a very important thing,” Mullins said. “If you’re lucky enough to have multiple generations cooking together, that’s where your family’s history is kind of passed down. You hear stories from your grandparents, pass down memories and create memories. Food is a way to kind of keep your culture alive.”
This year Mullins is preparing homemade meatballs in a fresh tomato sauce, eggplant rollatini and a four-cheese ravioli, about 500 of each.
The food festival began as a fundraiser to pay down some of the church’s mortgage, and now nine years later, it’s the church’s biggest event of the year. After expenses, Grossman said, the church raises more than $50,000 on crowds of around 3,000. The diversity of the lineup, Grossman said, reflects a changing Johnston County and North Carolina. In the South, a cast-iron skillet’s eighth decade of frying bacon might be the only conversation certain generations have with one another. But every culture has some version of that connection.
“It’s more than just a fundraiser; it’s an important thing for our church and a great community event,” Grossman said. “We have such a diverse population, so many families from different backgrounds. We have seven masses over the weekend. This is one event our entire church participates in. It’s a really good event to celebrate our heritage and bring the church community together.”
The International Food Festival is free to attend, and live music from a number of countries will be performed all day. Food tickets are $1 each, with four tickets the typical cost for a dish, Grossman said. St. Ann Church is at 4057 U.S. Business between Clayton and Smithfield. For more information on the food festival, go to internationalfoodfestival.net.
Drew Jackson: 919-553-7234, Ext. 104; @jdrewjackson
