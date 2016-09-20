Mormon church installs new leadership team

The Goldsboro Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints changed leadership at a conference held Aug. 20-21.
Franklin Lee Jones is the new stake president. A stake president is the lay leader of a stake, a geographic subdivision similar to a Catholic diocese. Jack Rhodes Boney of Rocky Mount and James Gellenthin of Smithfield will serve as Jones’ counselors.
Stake president is a volunteer position. He oversees church programs and is responsible for helping the members of his stake in their efforts to follow Jesus Christ. He also oversees the activities of the bishops, or ward leaders, counseling them as needed.
A native of Roanoke Rapids, Jones is an attorney in Mount Olive. He and his wife, Paula Wiggins Jones, have six children. Jones served a two-year church mission in Tempe, Ariz., and he is a former bishop of the Roanoke Rapids Ward. Jones is Boy Scout leader, and he has coached youth football and basketball.
“I am looking forward to this opportunity to learn and grow together with the members of the Goldsboro Stake,” Jones said. “I believe we have the opportunity and obligation to help one another along in our journey back to our Heavenly Father. We hope to do this by focusing on becoming more dedicated disciples of the Savior Jesus Christ.”
Boney will serve as first counselor to Jones. A retired military veteran, he served a mission with the Church Addiction Recovery Program. Boney and his wife Tara have been married 47 years. They have seven children and have 21 grandchildren. Boney has served in a number of church positions, including bishop, member of the High Council and temple worker.
Gellenthin, who will serve as second counselor, has been a part of the Smithfield community for 21 years. He served a two-year church mission to Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was bishop of the Smithfield Ward for eight years. He and his wife Paula have six children and seven grandchildren.
Gellenthin is a vice president with KCI Technologies Inc., an engineering firm. He is co-chairman of First in Families of Johnston County, a charity that helps meet the needs of families with a member who has special needs.
The Goldsboro Stake includes the area from Roanoke Rapids to Albertson and Clayton to Goldsboro. Its nine wards are hope to more than 4,000 church members.
