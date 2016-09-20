Girl scouts donate artwork to Camp Mary Atkinson

Johnston County Girl Scout Troop 967 has donated two pieces of bottle-cap art to Girl Scout Camp Mary Atkinson.
The girls collected materials and created the artwork over the course of the 2015-16 school year. They delivered the pieces to Camp Mary Atkinson on Sept. 12.
The art project came about because the girls wanted to tap into their artistic abilities while sharing their love for the outdoors and camping. The girls drew inspiration from their own outdoor adventures at Camp Mary Atkinson, including jamborees, summer resident camp and troop campouts.
Envisioning two pieces, one for day and one for night, the girls chose scenes based on the common threads of their outdoor experiences – the waterfront and the traditional campfire. The girls then collected bottle caps of every size and color.
The two artworks are now on display at the camp, where the scouts hope they will serve to unite, excite and inspire future Girl Scouts as they embark on their own outdoor and camp adventures.
The girls said the project gave them the chance to learn skills that will last a lifetime – exploring and advocating for recycling, demonstrating the positive benefits of teamwork and open communication, and overcoming fears and challenges in the pursuit of their passions.
