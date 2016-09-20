Railroad Days festival returns to Selma on Oct. 1

Railroad Days is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Selma.
Here’s the schedule of events:
7:30-9:30 a.m. – breakfast at Edgerton Memorial United Methodist Church, 401 W. Anderson St.
8 a.m. – Selma Railroad Run & Family Fun Walk, starting at corner of Waddell and Webb streets.
9 a.m. – Caboose Run, starting at corner of Waddell and Webb streets.
10 a.m. – parade, with best viewing along Raiford Street.
11:30 a.m. – opening ceremony on main stage.
All day – food and other vendors, children’s area with inflatables and games, Tommy the Train rides through historic downtown Selma, car display, model train display at Selma depot, teen area with game truck.
Here’s the entertainment schedule:
Main stage – Bryan Mayer, noon; and Seaside Band, 2:30 p.m.
Gospel stage – Harmony, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Gospel Echoes, noon and 2:30 p.m.; 4 Christ, 12:30 and 3 p.m.; Harvest Time, 1 and 3:30 p.m.; and all groups, 4:30 p.m.
Dance stage – performances start at 12:30 p.m.; the last troupe will take the stage at 4:30.
