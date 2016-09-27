Speaker brings motivational message to South Campus

Motivational speaker Reggie Dabbs recently encouraged students at South Campus Community High School to reach their full potential.
“You can never change your past, but you can change your future,” he told the students during a presentation that used words and music to urge students to make positive choices in their lives.
“The message conveyed by Mr. Dabbs struck a chord with students and staff,” said Junior Creech, principal of South Campus Community High School. “It was inspiring to witness the emotions on the students’ faces and to see how well they responded to his message of looking ahead and finding hope for the future.”
Dabbs has shared his message with public school students for more than 22 years and considers it his mission to make a positive difference in the lives of young people. He partners with The Youth Alliance to bring his message to students.
Comments