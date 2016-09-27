Teacher assistant at Corinth Holders High earns recognition

The N.C. Association of Teacher Assistants, or NCATA, has recognized Frederick McClamb for his service to the organization. He is a teacher assistant at Corinth Holders High School.
For the second year, McClamb is chairman of the NCATA’s Education and Human Relations Committee, which chooses the organization’s Teacher Assistant of the Year. Also, the committee manages the organization’s scholarship fund, which awards scholarships to children of members.
McClamb has been an assistant in exceptional children’s classrooms for seven years. Also, he has been a coach on the junior varsity and varsity football teams at Corinth Holders High.
McClamb said his favorite part about being an educator is working on the skills that will help students after they graduate.
He has been both president and vice president of the Johnston County Association of Teacher Assistants. McLamb says the organization, both on the local and state level, is important because it serves as a voice for teacher assistants.
