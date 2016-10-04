The following real estate transactions valued at more than $200,000 were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse:
Kimberly C. Perdue and Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to William T. Pope, lot in Glen Laurel subdivision, $234,000.
Gray Wolf Development LLC to Trent St. Romain, lot in The Knolls at The Neuse subdivision, $297,500.
Troy L. Aldridge and Trina M. Aldridge to Leland Dixon Jr. and Lisa T. Dixon, one lot in Clayton Township, $352,500.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Troy L. Aldridge and Trina M. Aldridge, lot in The Highlands at Adams Point subdivision, $265,500.
Linda Eileen Fisher to GEMCAP Holdings LLC, 1.74 acres, $500,000.
Homes by Michael Ford LLC to Nathan A. Pritt and Lindsey G. Pritt, lot in Massey Farm subdivision, $207,000.
Troy Avery Lee Jr. to Betty Sherrard and Daniel Sherrard, 4.67 acres in Wilders Township, $232,000.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Natalie Denise Duncan and Ahmad Taylor, lot in Verndell at Adams Point subdivision, $295,000.
Homes by Michael Ford LLC to James P. Scott III and Ruthlyn E. Scott, lot in Massey Farm subdivision, $210,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Bozena Mattauszek, lot in Bristol at Cobblestone subdivision, $212,500.
Capitol City Homes LLC to Rebecca A. Hess, lot in Lakeside at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $205,500.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, et al, to Pretium SFR Holding LLC, one lot on Cleveland Road, Clayton, $224,000.
Randall D. Watts and Deborah J. Watts to Joseph Kenny and Joanne Kenny, lot in Twisted Oaks subdivision, $242,000.
Denning Brothers Inc. to Charles D. Byrd and Jean M. Byrd, lot in Creech Place subdivision, $210,000.
Adams Homes AEC LLC to Clarence Machnik and Sylvia Machnik, lot in Millstone Ridge subdivision, $226,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Moslih Mojamal, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, $203,000.
Jodie Meer and Bryan Meer to Darlene Ovaska and Jeffrey J. Ovaska, lot in Creekside Place subdivision, $225,000.
H&H Constructors Inc. to Damian J. Frank and Leanne Frank, one lot, $247,000.
42 East LLC to Terramor Homes Inc., two lots in Wilders Township, $273,000.
Genesis Living Inc. to Katrina Morgan, lot in Ives Landing subdivision, $225,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Willis Beck and Geraldine Beck, lot in Jordan Ridge subdivision, $240,000.
Jerry Pounds Construction Inc. to Christopher Baker and Holly Baker, lot in Pecan Grove subdivision, $330,000.
Marshall J. Murphy and Courtney E. Murphy to Melvin Claude Maracle and Christina Rose Maracle, lot in Twisted Oaks subdivision, $217,000.
Joseph Grace to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Waverly Point subdivision, $228,500.
Matthew J. O’Connor and Holly E. O’Connor to Marshall A. Honeycutt and Tamera J. Honeycutt, lot in Hannah’s Creek subdivision, $295,000.
Elizabeth K. Slocum and Charles J. Slocum to Matthew Alan Johnson and Amanda Johnson, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Wolf Laurel subdivision, $262,000.
Jennifer Hess to Andrew Earp and Kaitlin Aeschleman, lot in Trent Woods subdivision, $200,000.
Allan Canady Builder Inc. to Jeffrey S. Blessinger and Pamela K. Blessinger, lot in Pecan Grove subdivision, $285,000.
Carolyn Raper to George E. Adams Jr. and Patricia A. Adams, tracts in O’Neals Township, $207,000.
Helen M. Tackitt and Matthew Tackitt to Paul Richards and Antoinette Richards, lot in Southwick Farm subdivision, $210,000.
S&D Builders Inc. to Philip J. Broughton and Dorothy Broughton, lot in South Quarter at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $499,000.
Diplomat Property Manager LLC and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC to Chad Lee Noles, lot in Stoney Brook subdivision, $225,500.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Joshua Mitchell and Veronica Mitchell, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $215,500.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Jason Christopher Jordan and Blair Alexandria Jordan, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $256,000.
Gray Wolf Development LLC to SDH Raleigh LLC, lot in Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $270,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to David R. Duke and Dawn Duke, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $257,500.
James T. Merendino to Randall D. Watts and Deborah C. Watts, lot in Trent Woods subdivision, $229,000.
DWF Development Inc. to Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC, 17.775 acres in Woodlands at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $847,000.
Jerry Pounds Construction Inc. to Karen M. Smith and Thomas J. Smith Jr., lot in McCrae Field subdivision, $269,500.
Dreammakers Construction LLC to Michael K. Matthewson and Tanya Matthewson, lot in Holly Berry Farms subdivision, $490,000.
Roger C. Smith Jr. and Doris J. Smith to David J. Williams and Darlene Shields Williams, lot in Austin’s Pond subdivision, $229,000.
Brent B. Morris and Kelly T. Morris to Nicholas Slosky and Nicole Slosky, lot in Lassiter Farms subdivision, $438,500.
Darryl D. Evans Inc. to Christy C. Ring and Gary W. Ring, lot in Heritage subdivision, $260,000.
Sherrie Hyatt Steckel, et al, to Mohamed & Sons Inc., 109 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield, $442,000.
Walter Strickland Farms LLC to William Brian Zieverink and Amy Starling Zieverink, one acre in Boon Hill Township, $300,000.
Lee Anderson Williams, et al, to Christopher D. Manley and Blake H. Manley, five acres on N.C. 50, $435,000.
Halbert L. Barbee and Donna E. Barbee to Kenneth Sweat and Suzanne Sweat, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club subdivision, $236,000.
Jeffrey Gower and Nancy Gower to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Spring Creek Estates subdivision, $204,000.
Nicholas Riddick and Natallia Riddick to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Tymber Creek subdivision, $206,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Christopher Lamont Kelly and Keisha Nicole Gray, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $295,500.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Bryan Andrew Meer and Jodie Lynn Meer, lot in Glen Laurel East subdivision, $335,500.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Samantha L. Schooley and Matthew S. Schooley, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $250,000.
Fred J. Smith Jr. and Virginia R. Smith to Tod Allen Eberle and Jessica Ann Eberle, lot in Riverwood subdivision, $460,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Lori Ann Wright, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $258,500.
MF Homes Inc. to Lynda L. Herkloz and Gary E. Herkloz, lot in Evergreen at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $280,000.
Comments