School board hopefuls agree on many things

Primary voters in May narrowed the field, but Johnston County voters must still choose among eight school board candidates.
The seven-member Johnston County Board of Education has four seats up for election, and two are certain to go to newcomers on Nov. 8. While incumbents Peggy Smith and Mike Wooten are seeking reelection, Keith Branch and Donna White are giving up their seats. Branch is unopposed in his bid for a seat on the Johnston County Board of Commissioners. White, a Republican, faces Democrat Rich Nixon for the right to represent District 26 in the N.C. House of Representatives.
Another school board member, Larry Strickland, will vacate his seat if the wins his race for the District 28 House seat.
Johnston voters may cast ballots for four of the eight candidates. Choosing which four might be hard, because on issues like redrawing school attendance boundaries and electing school board members from districts, the candidates have similar views.
Attendance lines
None of the candidates favors redrawing Johnston’s attendance lines to balance race and poverty in the county’s schools. All said they supported sending children to the schools closest to their homes.
That doesn’t mean the school board will never have to redraw attendance lines. Growth in fast-growing communities like Clayton will create the need for new schools, and the board will have to draw lines for those schools, said Wooten, a Princeton resident. Todd Sutton said that whenever the board needs to redraw attendance boundaries, it should hold community meetings first to gather parent input. The board did that for the new Micro Elementary School.
Election districts
The candidates were more divided on whether Johnston voters should elect their school board members from residency districts.
Smith, a Clayton resident, and Teresa Grant of the Cleveland community said no to districts. Smith said she didn’t want to see members pitted against each other, “jockeying for resources.” Ronald Johnson, a Clayton resident, said he personally saw no need for election districts because he would represent all Johnstonians no matter where they lived.
Crystal Kimpson Roberts, a Smithfield resident and former school system employee, said electing board members from residency districts would not necessarily guarantee equal representation.
Other candidates said they were open to discussing election districts, though Sutton, of Kenly, and Jeff Jennings of Clayton were the only two who said they supported districts outright. Jennings said residency districts would give families and schools a “connection to the board that seems to be missing.”
Under current practice, every school board member is a liaison to one or more communities, but most parents don’t know who their liaison is, Jennings said.
Sutton added that he would like to see the school board grow from seven to nine members – one for each high school district and one elected at large.
Summer Hamrick said she would leave the decision to Johnston voters and support whatever call they made.
School or county?
When asked whether a school board member should represent the interests of the school system or the interests of the county and its citizens, most candidates said it was possible to do both. Only Jennings and Roberts said a school board member should put community interests first.
Complex budgets
The winners on Nov. 8 will annually adopt a budget in the neighborhood of $250 million. Among the eight candidates, experience with big and complex budgets varies.
As assistant director of marketing for the N.C. Department of Agriculture, Jennings said he has managed budgets of up to $3 million, along with a grant program requiring detailed reporting. He said he’s a fiscal conservative who wants to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.
Grant said she’s handled church budgets and been responsible for budgets within the N.C. Department of Agriculture. As a laboratory director, she said she was responsible for the budget of a multimillion-dollar company.
Sutton said he’s handled budgets at church, the Johnston County Education Foundation and the North Johnston Panther Club. Those aren’t particularly complicated budgets, he said, but added that he had familiarized himself with Johnston’s school budget during its preparation this year.
Johnson noted that he has a master’s degree in business administration and has handled finances for his father’s company since 2008. He also holds a certificate in nonprofit management from Duke University and has experience with grant writing and budget requests.
Roberts said she’s familiar with the school system’s budget process after serving as a cabinet member who had to present a budget and explain it to the community.
Hamrick said she had grown her business from her dining room table to operations in several states and had to constantly manage an increasingly complex budget throughout that process.
Wooten and Smith said their service on the board had given them budget experience. Wooten added that he has an economics degree and has worked in the banking industry for 30 years. He also served four years on the Smithfield Town Council.
Smith said she worked with budgets as a business owner and as a principal and has more than 30 years of experience in budgeting.
Priorities
The candidates’ priorities in their first year in office were all over the map.
Jennings had a long to do-list: making sure families, school staff and others know their board liaison; establishing groups of parents, students, teachers and community leaders that board members would be assigned to; working with the administration to find and fix “simple things” that can make teaching and learning easier; evaluating facilities to ensure all schools have equal resources; maintaining support for agriculture education and career and technical education programs; and recruiting and retaining teachers with competitive pay and resources.
Grant said her priorities would be vocational education and internship programs. She would also work with state legislators to address concerns about Common Core.
Sutton had a long list too: managing growth by setting aside land for new schools; continuing to promote career and technical education programs and expanding STEM programs in the county; replacing mobile units with brick-and-mortar classrooms; creating competitive teacher supplements and compensation; and establishing safety features such as key fobs in all schools so doors can stay locked during the day.
Johnson said he wanted to see more college and career readiness, safer schools and management of responsible growth through a new schools construction plan.
Roberts put accessibility and engagement atop her list, saying she would make sure parents, students and staff were heard. She also said she would make sure “every penny” gets as close to classrooms as possible. The former school system public information officer also said she wanted to see transparency in school board discussions.
Hamrick put transparency as her first priority, along with volunteering in the schools to build stronger relationships and repairing “fractured relationships with the county commissioners.” She also said she wanted to prevent further waste of taxpayer dollars by managing the budget.
Wooten said his priorities were supporting community schools, fiscal accountability, improvement of facilities and teacher-student ratios, career and technical education and vocational education.
Smith said she wanted to keep increasing student achievement through more career and technical education; special-needs education, including gifted students; recruiting highly qualified teachers; addressing facility needs; and increasing teacher supplements.
Abbie Bennett: 910-849-2827; @AbbieRBennett
Teresa Grant
Age: 57.
Occupation: chemistry section supervisor for the N.C. Department of Agriculture.
Education: bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry from University of Alabama-Birmingham, master’s in chemistry from Huntington College.
Political resume: first-time candidate.
Family: one daughter, three grandchildren.
Website: Teresa Grant for Johnston County Board of Education Facebook page.
Summer Hamrick
Age: 36.
Occupation: insurance agency owner.
Education: High school graduate with some college coursework.
Political resume: first-time candidate.
Family: married, two daughters in Johnston County schools.
Website: Summer Hamrick for Board of Education Facebook page.
Jeff Jennings
Age: 51.
Occupation: director of marketing for the N.C. Department of Agriculture.
Education: bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from N.C. State University.
Political resume: first-time candidate.
Family: married, two daughters in college.
Website: www.jenningsforjoco.com.
Ronald Johnson
Age: 33.
Occupation: detective with the Smithfield Police Department.
Education: bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Mt. Olive College, master’s in business from N.C. State University.
Political resume: first-time candidate.
Family: wife, Jami Johnson.
Website: Ronald Johnson for Johnston County Board of Education Facebook page.
Crystal Roberts
Age: 53.
Occupation: public relations consultant.
Education: bachelor’s degree from Hampton University.
Political resume: first-time candidate.
Family: three sons.
Website: www.crystalforschoolboard.com.
Peggy Smith
Age: 68.
Occupation: coordinator, Master of School Administration program at Campbell University.
Education: bachelor’sdegree in vocational home economics from UNC-Greensboro, master’s and doctorate in middle grades education from N.C. State University.
Political resume: Johnston County Board of education 2008-present.
Family: married 50 years, two children and six grandchildren.
Website: Peggy Smith for Board of Education Facebook page.
Todd Sutton
Age: 43.
Occupation: pharmaceutical representative.
Education: high school graduate, attended Barton College and East Carolina University but did not graduate.
Political resume: first-time candidate.
Family: married, two children.
Website: www.toddpsutton.com.
Mike Wooten
Age: 53.
Occupation: banker.
Education: bachelor’s degree in economics from Virginia Military Institute.
Political resume: twice elected to the Johnston County Board of Education.
Family: married, one son in college, one daughter in middle school.
Website: none.
