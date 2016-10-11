The following real estate transactions were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse:
Kimberly C. Perdue to William T. Pope, lot in Glen Laurel subdivision, $234,000.
42 East LLC to Terramor Homes Inc., two lots in Wilders Township, $273,000.
Jerry Pounds Construction Inc. to Christopher Baker and Holly Baker, lot in Pecan Grove subdivision, $330,000.
Marshall J. Murphy and Courtney E. Murphy to Melvin Claude Maracle and Christina Rose Maracle, lot in Twisted Oaks subdivision, $217,000.
Elizabeth K. Slocum and Charles J. Slocum to Matthew Alan Johnson and Amanda Johnson, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Wolf Laurel subdivision, $262,000.
Jennifer Hess to Andrew Earp and Kaitlin Aeschleman, lot in Trent Woods subdivision, $200,000.
Allan Canady Builder Inc. to Jeffrey S. Blessinger and Pamela K. Blessinger, lot in Pecan Grove subdivision, $285,000.
Carolyn Raper to George E. Adams Jr. and Patricia A. Adams, tracts in O’Neals Township, $207,000.
Helen M. Tackitt and Matthew Tackitt to Paul Richards and Antoinette Richards, lot in Southwick Farm subdivision, $210,000.
S&D Builders Inc. to Philip J. Broughton, lot in South Quarter subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $499,000.
Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Chad Lee Noles, lot in Stoney Brook subdivision, $225,500.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Joshua Mitchell and Veronica Mitchell, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $215,500.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Jason Christopher Jordan and Blair Alexandria Jordan, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $256,000.
Gray Wolf Development LLC to SDH Raleigh LLC, lot in Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $270,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to David R. Duke and Dawn Duke, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $257,500.
James T. Merendino to Randall D. Watts and Deborah C. Watts, lot in Trent Woods subdivision, $229,000.
Roger C. Smith Jr. and Doris J. Smith to David J. Williams and Darlene Shields Williams, lot in Austin’s Pond subdivision, Clayton Township, $229,000.
Darryl D. Evans Inc. to Christy C. Ring and Gary W. Ring, lot in Heritage subdivision, $260,000.
Lee Anderson Williams, et al, to Christopher D. Manley and Blake H. Manley, five acres on N.C. 50 south of Garner, $435,000.
Halbert L. Barbee and Donna E. Barbee to Kenneth Sweat and Suzanne Sweat, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club subdivision, $236,000.
Jeffrey Gower and Nancy Gower to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Spring Creek Estates subdivision, $204,000.
Nicholas Riddick and Natallia Riddick to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Tymber Creek subdivision, $206,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Christopher Lamont Kelly and Keisha Nicole Gray, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $295,500.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Bryan Andrew Meer and Jodie Lynn Meer, lot in Glen Laurel East subdivision, $335,500.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Samantha L. Schooley and Matthew S. Schooley, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $250,000.
Capitol City Homes LLC to Margarita C. Rodriguez and Gabriel Jason Rodriguez, lot in Amary Meadows subdivision, $200,000.
Wood Construction Co. Inc. to Johnny F. Biggs Jr. and Johnelle C. Biggs, lot in Woodcroft subdivision, $275,000.
Miland Inc. to Christopher H. Wyckoff and Marlen Simon, lot in Peachtree subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $257,000.
Louis J. Schultz II and Suzanne Schultz to Charles Damron and Claudia Damron, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Alpine Valley subdivision, $282,000.
Preps Inc. to Adams C-Store of PPL LLC, tract in Boon Hill Township, $410,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Richard A. Macri and Catherine M. Macri, lot in Maplewood Run subdivision, $247,000.
Kristi Ann Coats and Nicole L. Coats to Jared N. Thornburg and Kristin K. Thornburg, lot in Pleasant Woods subdivision, $220,000.
Daniel Raymond Pedersen and Jenine Maebelle Pedersen to Ian Veling and Laura Veling, lot in The Woodlands at Adams Point subdivision, $300,000.
Weaver Homes Inc. to John S. Gillilan and Cheryl S. Gillilan, lot in Price Pond subdivision, $250,000.
Dennis A. Bernardi and Jeffie S. Bernardi to Joseph Lynn Thompson and Sherry Lyn Thompson, lot in Laurel Ridge subdivision, $435,000.
James Calvin Blydenburgh Jr. to Kristi A. Coats and Nicole L. Coats, lot in McLemore Estates subdivision, $450,500.
Dominique Kurtz Wiest to William Frank Vaughan, lot in Cliffwood subdivision, $205,000.
David R. Gardner and Sonya J. Gardner to Barry W. Thornhill and Tina H. Thornhill, lot in Broadmoor West subdivision, $388,500.
Zachary S. Hall and Alyson Hall to FREO North Carolina LLC, lot in Twisted Oaks subdivision, $219,000.
Charles Daniel Chrismon and Brandy Pittman Chrismon to Sonya Joy Gardner and David Ricky Gardner, two lots in Benson, $220,000.
Grey Heron Construction Inc. to Gwendolyn F. Norville, lot in Pineville East Cottages, $256,000.
Darryl D. Evans Inc. to Allen M. Baird and Leona L. Baird, lot in Hannah’s Creek subdivision, $365,000.
HLMVRT LLC to Royal Oaks Building Group LLC, lot in Bristol at Cobblestone subdivision, $270,000.
Charlie D. Rhodes, et al, to Gray Wolf Development LLC, 41.188 acres, $550,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Jennifer L. Flood and Phillip Flood, lot in Saylor’s Ridge subdivision, $252,000.
Keith W. Bonini and Haley Bonini to Tonia Holloway McCormick and Kenneth V. McCormick Jr., lot in Plantation Point subdivision, $245,000.
Eastwood Homes of Raleigh LLC to Brian McCoy and Dawn M. McCoy, lot in Flowers Crest subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $272,500.
Wynn Construction Inc. to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Verndell at Adams Point subdivision, $255,000.
Jason V. Underwood and Kathleen A. Underwood to Benjamin T. Leach and Bonney K. Leach, lot in The Highlands at Adams Point subdivision, $250,000.
Comfort Homes Inc. to Wade Jurney Homes Inc., lot in Sierra Heights subdivision, $245,000.
On Top Building Co. LLC to Herbert Jerome Blue and Lachandra Blue, one tract in Clayton, $210,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. to Brittany N. Compher and Robert B. Compher, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Alpine Valley subdivision, $302,500.
Randy Glenn Godwin and Kay C. Godwin to Mark A. Smith and Michele E. Smith, two acres in Clayton Township, $204,500.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Gloria E. Gould and Tyrone Gould Jr., lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $270,000.
Ted D. Brown and Veronika C. Brown to Santiago A. Motta and Carmen R. Franco-Motta, lot in The Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $252,500.
Richard M. Roe and Janet R. Roe to Raymond W. Cutting and Kathie L McCutcheon, 27.72 acres, $430,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Michael J. Mortier and Pamela S. Mortier, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $251,000.
Capitol City Homes LLC to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Amary Meadows subdivision, $200,000.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Kari Gellenbeck, lot in Verndell at Adams Point subdivision, $240,000.
Mungo Homes of North Carolina Inc. to Kathleen Hanaburgh and Debra White, lot in Cleveland Bluffs subdivision, Cleveland Township, $280,000.
Mungo Homes of North Carolina Inc. to Sylvia G. Williams and Douglas Bennett Clendenin, lot in Broadmoor West subdivision, $350,000.
Brentt S. Walker and Lindsey M. Walker to Steven K. Burnett and Lisa H. Burnett, lot in Bennett Place subdivision, $200,000.
Steve M. Koleno and Jeane C. Koleno to Kimberley Dawn Metts and Paul Francis Vasalofsky, lot in Hunting Ridge subdivision, Cleveland Township, $242,000.
Marian Wallace Romero to Frank B. Sweigart and Susan M. Birk-Sweigart, lot in Broadmoor subdivision, $221,500.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Matthew Griffin and Amanda Griffin, lot in Island Creek subdivision, $277,000.
Caliber Development Inc. to Edwin Devaris Holland and Tara Leah Holland, lot in Windsor Green Estates subdivision, $201,000.
Holly E. Macho and Dennis M. Macho to FREO North Carolina LLC, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club subdivision, $201,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Walter L. Smith and Catrina M. Smith, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $255,500.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Marquette Leach and Marinus Leach, lot in Stone Ridge subdivision, $251,000.
Robert Allen Tucci and Kristina Maria Tucci to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Lee Forest subdivision, $220,000.
Jason Moran Bates and Holly Moran Bates to Jaime Sanchez and Anamaria Sanchez, lot in Terrace Ridge subdivision, $205,000.
Joseph F. Kenny and Joanne L. Kenny to James Muskelly III and Michelle Muskelly, lot in Twisted Oaks subdivision, $215,000.
Mark George Crews and Daranda Keen Crews to Jon Lietz and Standish Lietz, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $245,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Gregory Howard Phillpotts and Carolyn A. Phillpotts, lot in Jordan Ridge subdivision, $239,000.
Cates Building Inc. to Carmin Pollard Ipock and Joseph F. Ipock, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, $300,000.
Dane Wiggins and Natalie Wiggins to Christopher Hyman and Amy Hyman, lot in Laurel Ridge subdivision, $232,000.
