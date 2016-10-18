The following real estate transactions valued at more than $200,000 were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Kari Gellenbeck, lot in Verndell at Adams Point subdivision, $240,000.
Mungo Homes of North Carolina Inc. to Kathleen Hanaburgh and Debra White, lot in Cleveland Bluffs subdivision, Cleveland Township, $280,000.
Mungo Homes of North Carolina Inc. to Sylvia G. Williams and Douglas Bennett Clendenin, lot in Broadmoor West subdivision, $350,000.
Brentt S. Walker and Lindsey M. Walker to Steven K. Burnett and Lisa H. Burnett, lot in Bennett Place subdivision, $200,000.
Steve M. Koleno and Jeane C. Koleno to Kimberley Dawn Metts and Paul Francis Vasalofsky, lot in Hunting Ridge subdivision, Cleveland Township, $242,000.
Marian Wallace Romero to Frank B. Sweigart and Susan M. Birk-Sweigart, lot in Broadmoor subdivision, $221,500.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Matthew Griffin and Amanda Griffin, lot in Island Creek subdivision, $277,000.
Caliber Development Inc. to Edwin Devaris Holland and Tara Leah Holland, lot in Windsor Green Estates subdivision, $201,000.
Holly E. Macho and Dennis M. Macho to FREO North Carolina LLC, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club subdivision, $201,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Walter L. Smith and Catrina M. Smith, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $255,500.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Marquette Leach and Marinus Leach, lot in Stone Ridge subdivision, $251,000.
Robert Allen Tucci and Kristina Maria Tucci to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Lee Forest subdivision, $220,000.
Joseph F. Kenny and Joanne L. Kenny to James Muskelly III and Michelle Muskelly, lot in Twisted Oaks subdivision, $215,000.
Mark George Crews and Daranda Keen Crews to Jon Lietz and Standish Lietz, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $245,000.
Charles H. Conway and Barbara H. Conway to Deanna Torrey and Richard E. Torrey Jr., lot in Summerset Place subdivision, $249,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Gregory Howard Phillpotts and Carolyn A. Phillpotts, lot in Jordan Ridge subdivision, $239,000.
Cates Building Inc. to Carmin Pollard Ipock and Joseph F. Ipock, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, $300,000.
Dane Wiggins and Natalie Wiggins to Christopher Hyman and Amy Hyman, lot in Laurel Ridge subdivision, $232,000.
Yolanda W. Richardson to Antonio L. Williams, lot in Walkers Ridge subdivision, $220,000.
Capitol City Homes LLC to Darryl Waldon and Judith Waldon, lot in Lakeside subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $200,000.
Allan R. Hanlin and Donna Hanlin to William T. Godsey and Sonja Godsey, lot in Pheasant Run subdivision, $210,000.
Glenn Thompson Contracting Inc. to Deborah Abshire, one lot, $202,500.
Veronelli Homes Inc. to Daniel Smith and Tina Smith, lot in Joseph Pointe subdivision, $210,000.
Drake Homes LLC to Isaac Harrell II and Pamela Harrell, lot in McLemore Estates subdivision, $420,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $218,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in The Reserve At Tuscany subdivision, $213,000.
Daniel D. Schott and Ariana Schott to Douglas Scott Redfield and Sheryl Jones Redfield, lot in Hannah’s Creek subdivision, $306,000.
Margaret Lindsey Cooley to Anthony Santoro and Sharon L. Santoro, lot in Twisted Oaks subdivision, $230,000.
Lisa Rose Ramirez and Charles Chris Ramirez to Lori E. Stewart and James Stewart, lot in The Meadows of Southfort Plantation subdivision, $224,000.
The Hocutt Group Inc. to Anthony Andolina and Diana Andolina, lot in The Preserve at Cedar Creek subdivision, $255,000.
James B. Hunt Jr., Carolyn L. Hunt, Robert Brame Hunt and Margaret H. Hunt to The Shoppes at Glen Laurel, 21.3152 acres, $288,000.
Homes by Michael Ford LLC to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Massey Farm subdivision, $210,000.
William Edward Johnson and Leanne T. Johnson to James Roland Wood and Winifred T. Wood, 25.297 acres in Meadow Township, $225,000.
James B. Hunt Jr., Carolyn L. Hunt, Robert Brame Hunt and Margaret H. Hunt to Tellico Greens LLC, 4.1836 acres, $1.44 million.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Hector Ramon Lopez Pelet, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $210,000.
Joseph W. Hill Jr. and Katrina L. Hill to James John Grzymkowski and Carol Jane Grzymkowski, lot in Stone Creek subdivision, $310,000.
Son-Lan Shipwash LLC to Carroll Construction Homes Inc., lot in The Townes at Adams Point subdivision, $290,500.
John Dupree, et al, to JJP Properties LLC, 1.842 acres, Pine Level Township, $240,000.
James B. Hunt Jr. and Carolyn L. Hunt to The Pines at Glen Laurel LLC, 20.1506 acres in Clayton Township, $272,000.
Son-Lan Shipwash LLC to Golden Properties & Development Inc., lot in The Townes at Adams Point subdivision, $394,000.
John M. Fort and April S. Fort to Karl Hepler and Cristen Hepler, lot in Waverly Point subdivision, $236,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Nicole L. Earl, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs, $274,000.
Daniel Drew Pope and Tina Marie Pope to David W. Cassel and Patricia Cassel, lot in Winston Plantation subdivision, $295,000.
Christian E. O’Melia and Kelly A. O’Melia to Juanita E. Harris, lot in Walton Springs subdivision, $218,000.
Plantation Homes LLC to Christopher Charles Clark and Jessica W. Clark, lot in South Quarter subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $430,000.
Watermark Homes Inc. to Scott D. Traynor and Lela M. Traynor, lot in Carson’s Creek subdivision, $250,000.
William Harrell and Kristine M. Harrell to Alan J. Cassidy and Ramona A. Cassidy, lot in Desert Pines subdivision, $220,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Jack Caldwell and Sharon Caldwell, lot in Bristol at Cobblestone subdivision, $204,000.
George N. Marshall and Christine Marshall to Randall B. Yott and Susan B. McGannon, lot in Waverly Point subdivision, $236,000.
Mungo Homes of North Carolina Inc. to Jennifer Jones and Nicholas Jones, lot in Broadmoor West subdivision, $331,000.
John Royce Hood and Gloria Carroll Hood to Douglas Y. Perry and Patricia A. Perry, 53.39 acres in O’Neals Township, $328,000.
Nathan Wilhelm and Suzanne Wilhelm to Robert Parker and Virginia Parker, lot in Springfield subdivision, $208,000.
Steven Flowers and Cameron Flowers to Kenneth S. Dunn and Wendy Dunn, lot in Talmadge Farms subdivision, $265,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Edward Valley and Jessica Valley, lot in Maplewood Run subdivision, $250,000.
Gregory B. Wilcox and Melodie B. Wilcox to Mark E. Alexander and Beverly B. Alexander, lot in Pineville West at the Village subdivision, $393,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. to Andrew M. Sherland and Celine O. Sherland, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, Clayton Township, $275,000.
Joseph P. Panasci and Kristie Panasci to Joseph E. Bendis and Amy Celeste Bendis, lot in The Bluffs of Austin Pond subdivision, $320,000.
Kathleen M. Werner to Harold R. Wolgamott and Cynthia A. Wolgamott, lot in Woodshire subdivision, $230,000.
Covered Bridge Homes Inc. to Justin Daniel Mancuso and Amy Danielle Mancuso, lot in Glen Laurel East subdivision, $362,000.
Covered Bridge Homes Inc. to Nathan D. Wilhelm and Suzanne M. Wilhelm, lot in Forest Oaks subdivision, $282,000.
Golden Properties and Development Co. Inc. to Jason Ashby Williams and Scarlet Smith Williams, lot in Saylor’s Ridge subdivision, Pleasant Grove Township, $248,000.
Christopher Ray Bradford and Barbara Ann Bradford to Katrina Jones and Charles Jones, 7.559 acres, $225,000.
