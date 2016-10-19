Second shooting suspect charged in Johnston double homicide

When a man and woman died in a double shooting in Johnston County in March, evidence showed two guns were used in the killings.
But until now, sheriff’s investigators had charged just one person in the double homicide.
Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office charged a second person, Jeremy Kyle Price, 28, of N.C. 222 East, Kenly, with two counts of first-degree murder. He had been charged earlier with being an accessory after the fact in the deaths of of Matthew Scott Jones, 30, of Newton Grove and Jessica May Pyatte, 24, of Lexington.
Bond was set at $200,000.
Gerald Paul Jr., 21, of Erwin is also charged with two counts of murder. A third person, Tara Nicole Wilson, 19, of Dunn, faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder. Investigators think she helped Paul flee and destroy evidence, said sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
Search warrants in the case identified Price as a friend of Paul’s, and a witness told deputies that Price and Paul were together the morning of the killings. Phone records cited in a search warrant show that Price and Paul’s phones were near the crime scene that morning.
Caldwell said that continued investigation “determined Mr. Price was directly involved with the murder as opposed to simply being an accessory after the fact.”
Autopsies showed that both Pyatte and Jones died of gunshot wounds to the head, but while Jones was shot twice, Pyatte was shot seven times and was beaten.
Abbie Bennett: 910-849-2827; @AbbieRBennett
