Johnston Health names September ambassador

Monnie Thompson of Smithfield, manager of patient financial services for Johnston Health Home Care and Hospice, has been named the Johnston Health Ambassador for September.
In her role, she does billing and collections along with licensure and regulatory reporting for home care and hospice, including the SECU Hospice House.
Thompson says she knew little about hospice until her father was diagnosed with late-stage melanoma and needed hospice care. “The news was terrifying,” she said. “We had no idea what would happen. But we quickly found out that hospice was a saving grace.”
Thompson came away from the experience so impressed that she set her sights on getting a job with the hospital-based agency. When a position opened up a year or so later, she applied and got the job. That was more than 21 years ago, and Thompson is every bit as passionate today about the work of hospice as she was back then.
“It’s a pleasure to be able to serve patients and families,” she said. “I love coming to work every day.”
During a recent presentation, Chuck Elliott, chief executive and president of Johnston Health, recognized Thompson for her teamwork and strong work ethic. Among other things, she will receive eight hours of paid time off, a personalized parking sign and a dedicated parking space for the month.
The ambassador award recognizes employees who go above and beyond the call of duty. Employees are nominated by their peers.
David Dennis, director of Home Care and Hospice, said Thompson is a huge asset and resource. “She has the answer to any question regarding patient benefits,” he said. “And she is so knowledgeable that she helped train the billers for the new UNC Hospice House.”
Dennis said Thompson will do anything to support and assist any department in the organization. “She works diligently, taking time out only to assist a coworker, a patient or a family member,” he said.
Thompson was born and reared in Smithfield, and her mother was a nurse’s aide in the labor and delivery department at then Johnston Memorial Hospital during the 1960s. Thompson has a grown son, William, and a daughter-in-law, Dawn, who live in Raleigh.
