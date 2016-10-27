Hurricane swamped Johnston sewer systems

Over six days this month, more than 54 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into Johnston County waterways, the result of flooding from Hurricane Matthew. The spills were enough to fill 82 Olympic-size swimming pools.
Here’s a breakdown of spills reported to the state.
Johnston County
▪ Near 1000 E. Huntley St., Smithfield – about 30.46 million gallons spilled into the Neuse River when floodwaters swamped the county’s sewage-treatment plant.
▪ Near 517 N. Second St., Smithfield – about 11 million gallons spilled into Buffalo Creek.
▪ Near 1457 W. Noble St., Selma – about 8.76 million gallons spilled into a tributary of the Neuse River.
▪ Near 400 Fawnbrook Drive, Four Oaks – about 465,000 gallons spilled into a tributary of Holt Lake.
▪ Near 4600 N.C. 42 in the Cleveland community – about 63,000 gallons spilled into Spring Branch, a tributary of Swift Creek.
▪ Near 96 Hillsboro Road, Four Oaks – about 45,000 gallons spilled into Meadow Branch, a tributary of Black Creek.
▪ Near 683 Devil’s Racetrack Road, Four Oaks – about 45,000 gallons spilled into a tributary of the Neuse River.
▪ Near Danceart Drive in the Cleveland community – about 28,800 gallons spilled into a tributary of Mill Branch.
▪ Near 40 Glenda Lane in the Cleveland community – about 28,800 gallons spilled into Bear Branch.
▪ Near 10225 Cleveland Road in the Cleveland community – about 28,800 gallons spilled into a tributary of Bear Branch.
▪ Near 2862 U.S. 70, Smithfield – about 21,600 gallons spilled into a tributary of the Neuse River.
▪ Near 121 Commerce Parkway in the Cleveland community – about 18,000 gallons spilled into a tributary of Swift Creek.
▪ Near 2900 S. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield – about 12,000 gallons spilled into the Neuse River.
▪ Near 500 Josephine Road in the Cleveland community – about 6,000 gallons spilled into Wood Branch, a tributary of Swift Creek.
Benson
▪ About 3 million gallons spilled into Hannah Creek near the town’s sewage-treatment plant.
▪ About 90,000 gallons spilled from a manhole near North Wall Street and Martin Street.
▪ About 30,000 gallons spilled near 403 N. Wall St.
▪ About 10,000 gallons spilled into the town’s storm drains from the lift station on South Wall Street.
▪ About 10,000 gallons spilled into Stoney Fork Creek from the Interstate 40 lift station.
▪ About 10,000 gallons spilled into a tributary of the Neuse River from the Carolyn Drive pump station.
▪ About 10,000 gallons spilled from a manhole near 203 W. Brocklyn St.
▪ About 10,000 gallons spilled from a manhole near 211 Martin St.
▪ About 2,000 gallons spilled from a manhole near East Harnett Street and South Elm Street.
▪ About 1,000 gallons spilled from a manhole near Kennedy Circle.
Clayton
▪ About 108,960 gallons spilled into Little Creek from a manhole near 1000 Durham St.
▪ About 12,000 gallons spilled into a tributary of Sam’s Branch from a sewer main near East Front Street.
▪ About 2,200 gallons spilled into Sam’s Branch from a lift station at 121 Lake Drive.
