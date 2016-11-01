Clayton pastor travels to Cuba

1:30 "It's the best Halloween ever": Adorable kids explain their costumes Pause

2:03 Trump calls Clinton emails "biggest" political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

0:42 Gottfried: Wolfpack will be good if 'ifs become reality'

2:51 Video: U.S. Senator Richard Burr speaks out against Ross and the media

4:00 State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith

2:43 NC officials: Know the signs of a flooded car or truck

1:40 ‘Thug’ escorted out of Trump’s Kinston rally says he’s actually a supporter

2:27 Burr continues to support Trump

1:35 Fedora on draft prospects for Mitch Trubisky