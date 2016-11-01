Johnston County real estate transactions

The following real estate transactions valued at more than $200,000 were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse.
Unbroken Circle II LLC to Golden Properties and Development Inc., nine lots in Sunset at Adams Point subdivision, $600,000.
Reginald Johnson and Stacie Johnson to Blake Robert Wickerham and Colleen Erica Levinson, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $253,500.
Cumberland Homes Inc. to Eric Bradon Lickteig and Rebecca Alyson Lickteig, lot in Carson’s Creek subdivision, $274,000.
Calatlantic Group Inc. and The Ryland Group Inc. to Richard Baker and Cindy Baker, lot in Trillium at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $230,000.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Julia Elizabeth Troxell and Christopher Adam Troxell, lot in Stone Ridge subdivision, $240,000.
TMD Residential Properties LLC to James Mark Turner and Amy Lynn Turner, two lots, $215,500.
Savvy Homes LLC to Robert Schechter and Lisa Schechter, lot in Stonebriar subdivision, $360,000.
Joshua A. McLawhorn and Anne S. McLawhorn to Larry J. Byrd and Candice Byrd, lot in Plantation Point subdivision, $210,000.
Caviness & Cates Building & Development Co. to Ashley Ryan Nickell, lot in Cleveland Bluffs subdivision, $268,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Wilbert L. Ward Jr. and Bernadeth Ward, one lot, $310,000.
David W. Cassel and Patricia A. Cassel to Joshua A. McLawhorn and Anne S. McLawhorn, lot in Lee Forest subdivision, $225,000.
Amos Parker Builders Inc. to Peter J. Manglaviti Jr. and Kathleen Manglaviti, lot in Pecan Grove subdivision, $261,500.
Allison Reiter, Wendell B. Hunton II, Howard P. Reiter and Mary M. Reiter to Margaret E. Hood, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $234,000.
George Caleb Batts and Joy Niemeyer Batts to Matthew A. De Silva and Pamela Sue De Silva, lot in Desert Pines subdivision, $209,000.
Capitol City Homes LLC to Steven Francis Oreilly and Iris Oreilly, lot in Lakeside at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $212,500.
Adams Homes AEC LLC to Falicia Sanders Jones and Theodore Jones, lot in Millstone Ridge subdivision, $234,500.
Christopher D. Zaremski and Angie Zaremski to John Frederick Asmussen and Lynette Melissa Andrews-Asmussen, lot in Glen Laurel East subdivision, $265,000.
Christopher P. Eiklor and Jennifer J. Eiklor to Jonathan Harless and Erin Harless, lot in Hunters Mill subdivision, $269,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Cory R. Adams, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $265,500.
David Park and Jessica Brown Park to Irvin D. Smith Jr. and Pamela L. Smith, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Badger Pass subdivision, Wilders Township, $203,000.
Zachary J. Witt and Jennifer R. Witt to David S. Park and Jessica B. Park, lot in The Creeks at Millstone subdivision, $305,000.
Christian John Ogrosky and Nicole Wu Ogrosky to Wendell B. Hunton II and Allison J. Reiter, lot in Eastlake at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $258,000.
Courtney Lynn Sanderson to Laquinta Mason, lot in Jordan Ridge subdivision, $223,000.
SDH Raleigh LLC to Peggy Bradley, lot in Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $248,000.
Thomas Howerton and Joy T. Howerton to Mary A. Armstrong and Hinton B. Armstrong, lot in Smithfield, $250,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Roy Anthony Burkhalter and Carolina Burkhalter, lot in Cobblestone Village subdivision, $200,000.
Tonya F. Tatum and Robert Morgan Tatum Jr. to Courtney Sanderson, lot in Summerset Place subdivision, $243,000.
RMS Investments LLC to Woods Nicolas, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Alpine Valley subdivision, $311,500.
John A. Frisone and Teresa B. Frisone to Teresa Pritikin and Michael A. Pritikin, lot in Waverly Point subdivision, $260,000.
Christine Bove and Gerald Bove to John Riddle and Deborah Riddle, lot in The Meadows at Tuscany subdivision, $242,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Luke Lavoie and Thao Do Lavoie, lot in The Highlands at Adams Point subdivision, $263,000.
Russell G. Christopher and Michelle M. McGinnis to Jason Davis and Jessica Davis, lot in Glen Laurel subdivision, $315,000.
Jessica Eileen Davis and Jason Matthew Davis to FREO North Carolina LLC, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club subdivision, Wilders Township, $205,000.
John M. Dioguardo and Sharyn A. Dioguardo to Christopher Dioguardo and Patricia Dioguardo, lot in Lakewood Estates subdivision, $230,000.
Marshall D. Moser III to Gerald P. Bove and Christine A. Bove, lot in The Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $254,000.
Derrick Anthony Stephenson to Samantha Ann Breyette, lot in The Meadows at Southfort Plantation subdivision, Cleveland Township, $220,000.
Adam Dean Read and Danielle Role Read to Robert Youncofski and Michelle Youncofski, lot in Winston Pointe subdivision, $316,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Marshall James Davis, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $231,000.
Cumberland Homes Inc. to Jeffrey G. Balik and Susan A. Balik, lot in The Knolls at The Neuse subdivision, $332,000.
Ronald D. Bessette and Tara M. Bessette to Jeffrey Dale McCoy and Amy Lizabeth McCoy, lot in South Landing subdivision, $365,000.
DWF Development Inc. to D.R. Horton Inc., 48.666 acres in Wilders Township, $1,689,000.
Joseph Lee Broadwell and Mary Worlds Broadwell to Christopher Allen Schafer and Dana Kelli Schafer, 5.03 acres on Covered Bridge Road, $287,000.
Jonathan Fletcher and Heather L. Fletcher to Joseph Lee Broadwell and Mary W. Broadwell, lot in Millstone Ridge subdivision, $202,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Brian McNeill and Colette McNeill, lot in Bristol at Cobblestone subdivision, $216,000.
Pamela Raper, Roland Glen Raper, Penelope Knoll and David M. Knoll to Charles L. Smith and Marilyn Smith, lot in Forest Park subdivision, $290,000.
Stella Catherine Davis Cox, et al, to Asset Development Properties LLC, tracts on Gor-An Farm Road, $385,000.
Calatlantic Group Inc. and The Ryland Group Inc. to Garrett Ransdell and Kristen Ransdell, lot in Trillium at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $200,000.
Keith Coumbe to James Guy Calvert, lot in Stone Gate subdivision, $213,000.
Jason W. Daverth to Evan C. Newton and Sarah F. Newton, lot in Bennett Place subdivision, Wilders Township, $225,000.
Catherine K. McCormick to Paul A. Tilden and Denise D. Tilden, lot in Plantation Point subdivision, $233,000.
Boling Property LLC to Together Properties LLC, fives lots in Boling Townes subdivision, $635,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Joseph George Rose and Colleen Mountain Rose, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $301,000.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Adam Smith and Mekeisha Smith, lot in Stone Ridge subdivision, $250,000.
Carl Bernnith Langdon Jr. and Kimberly B. Langdon to Donnie E. Lassiter, tracts on Futrell Road, Selma, $550,000.
Pearce Brothers Construction Inc. to Amy Celeste Brown, lot in Williams Farm subdivision, $224,000.
Mark J. Brooks and Judy M. Diamond-Brooks to Trevor Wiggins and Robyn Wiggins, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, $244,000.
River Wild LLC to RMS Investments LLC, lot in Timberlake subdivision, $210,000.
Christopher P. Jordan to Gregory W. Paravis and Angela L. Paravis, lot in Glen Laurel subdivision, $260,000.
Shenandoah Homes LLC and Capital Properties of Raleigh II LLC to Thomas J. Haskins and Jennifer L. Haskins, lot in Island Creek subdivision, $267,500.
RMS Investments LLC to Richard T. Mills and Lindsey M. Mills, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Ravens Ridge subdivision, $228,000.
Leona P. Parrish Revocable Trust, et al, to Paul Baker and Kimberly L. Baker, lot in Summer Ridge subdivision, $255,000.
