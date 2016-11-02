Fire wrecks bathroom mobile unit at Polenta Elementary

6:26 Gov. McCrory updates reporters on Colonial Pipeline disruption Pause

1:23 A unique, amazing, overzealous, independent, headstrong, hippie with a heart of gold

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

1:07 Undefeated Carrboro advances in volleyball playoffs

0:35 Why are gas stations in NC out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained.

0:57 Gas station manager shares his take on Sept. 2016 southeastern gas shortage

1:24 Early voting still drawing crowds with Election Day still thirteen days away

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2 of 2 (Warning: explicit language)

1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh