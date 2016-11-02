Fire wrecks bathroom mobile unit at Polenta Elementary

A Tuesday night fire wrecked a mobile classroom that provided bathrooms for some students at Polenta Elementary School in western Johnston County, school officials said.
The fire happened about 11 p.m. at the school at 105 Josephine Road, at the corner of Cleveland Road, schools spokeswoman Tracey Peedin Jones said.
The mobile unit was a total loss, Jones said.
Officials made arrangements for students whose classes are in other mobile units to use bathrooms in the main building, she said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
