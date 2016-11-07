NLT building ‘Bridge to Terabithia’

1:46 Millennial women explain why they are voting for Trump Pause

0:48 Eric and Lara Trump campaign before the NC State Wolfpack game

1:31 NC State's Nyheim Hines: We lost a lot of heartbreakers

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2 of 2 (Warning: explicit language)

0:34 NCMA museum park marries art and nature

1:03 Lines long for last weekend of early voting

1:43 Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’, Trump calls media crooks - Election Rewind

0:31 Downtown Raleigh coffee shop 42 & Lawrence served coffee the Gilmore Girls way

6:26 Gov. McCrory updates reporters on Colonial Pipeline disruption