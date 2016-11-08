Johnston County

November 8, 2016 11:12 AM

Pine Level students learn about fire safety

FROM NEWS RELEASE

Pine Level firefighters recently visited Pine Level Elementary School to talk to students about fire safety.

During the annual event, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade had the opportunity to explore a fire truck on the school grounds. That gave firefighters the chance to show students the equipment they use while fighting a fire.

“The students enjoyed looking at all the equipment that a fireman uses and also enjoyed the demonstration of the oxygen tank and the mask,” said first-grade teacher Stephanie Casey. “They could hear the air coming into the mask.”

The firefighters visited students in grades 3-5 in their classrooms. Those students learned about fire safety and had a question-and-answer session with the firefighters.

Johnston County

