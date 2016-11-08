Pine Level students learn about fire safety

Pine Level firefighters recently visited Pine Level Elementary School to talk to students about fire safety.
During the annual event, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade had the opportunity to explore a fire truck on the school grounds. That gave firefighters the chance to show students the equipment they use while fighting a fire.
“The students enjoyed looking at all the equipment that a fireman uses and also enjoyed the demonstration of the oxygen tank and the mask,” said first-grade teacher Stephanie Casey. “They could hear the air coming into the mask.”
The firefighters visited students in grades 3-5 in their classrooms. Those students learned about fire safety and had a question-and-answer session with the firefighters.
