Johnston County keeps incumbent commissioners, adds alcohol sales

While returning two incumbents and voting in two fresh faces, Johnston County’s all-Republican Board of Commissioners remains intact.
New to the board will be current Johnston County Board of Education member Keith Branch and Larry Wood, a logistics employee with James River Equipment. Clayton banker Jeff Carver will return to the board; all three ran unopposed.
In the only contested race among the four Johnston County seats up for grabs, incumbent Ted Godwin took twice as many votes as Democratic challenger Wendy Ella May. Godwin first won election four years ago by running unopposed, but defended his seat with 66.57 of the vote.
“I’m really encouraged by all the encouragement from all the people,” Godwin said. “I think we tend to associate just with the people we know, but I’ve heard a lot of positive stuff, a lot of encouragement from folks around the county telling me I’m doing a good job. ... All in all, I’m pretty satisfied.”
Though unsuccessful, May’s candidacy marked a milestone for Johnston County. As a transgender woman, May is the first openly identified member of the LGBT community to seek county office.
“My opponent ran a hard race,” Godwin said. “I’m not sure voters were aware of all the circumstances, and I think a lot of folks voted along party lines, but I’m satisfied with the win and anxious to get on with it.
Johnston was assured at least two new board members as three-term commissioner DeVan Barbour declined to run and current board chairman Tony Braswell gave up his seat to stage an ultimately losing bid for House District 28 in the March primary. In the GOP commissioner primary, Wood won over DeVan Barbour IV and Branch defeated Darryl Mitchell.
Godwin said new blood has its advantages, but he worries the board of commissioners could lag or lose continuity as the newcomers get up to speed.
“Collectively in the chair and vice chair, we’ll lose 24 years of experience,” Godwin said. “I think we’re going to miss that continuity and familiarity of doing it the old way. The dynamics will be different, but I look forward to it.”
Johnston County once again represented itself as a reliably Republican voting block, but that wasn’t always the case. Up until 20 years ago, Democrats filled all Johnston County Commissioners seats, with Republican Cookie Pope the first to break through in decades in the mid-1990s. Over the next couple decades, Republican candidates steadily picked off Democratic incumbents until the board exists as it does today.
Alcohol referendums
For the first time in the county’s history, alcohol is legal to sell in every corner of Johnston. Famously flush with moonshine decades ago, the county has repeatedly voted down beer and wine sales outside of towns. The county only had two ABC stores in 1964 and voted in mixed drinks for the first time in 1997, but residents voted down beer that year and again in 2002.
Country store owners called for this year’s referendum, arguing they weren’t able to compete with the grocery stores and convenience stores selling beer and wine in town limits. County commissioners agreed and put the question on the ballot.
Clayton voters passed their own alcohol referendum for the town, easing what had been some of the most restrictive beer and wine laws in the county. Despite a growing nightlife scene with new bars and a brewery, Clayton had limited the type of alcohol some establishments could serve.
For an issue repeatedly voted down in Johnston’s history, the alcohol referendums passed easily this year. Johnston voters supported beer and wine sales with at least 65 percent of the vote, while Clayton offered an even stronger mandate with 72 percent voting “yes.”
Results
Johnston County Commissioner
Ted G. Godwin, R (I) 66.57%
Wendy Ella May, D 34.71%
With 36 of 36 precincts reporting
Clayton malt beverage
No 27.68%
Yes 72.32%
Clayton wine
No 26.77%
Yes 73.23%
With 36 of 36 precincts reporting
County malt beverage
No 34.22%
Yes 65.78%
County wine
No 33.47%
Yes 66.53%
With 36 of 36 precincts reporting
