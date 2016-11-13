Vinson resigns from Archer Lodge council

Archer Lodge Councilman Carlton Vinson, one of the young town’s founding fathers, announced his resignation from the council late last month.
Vinson served on the town’s incorporation committee and has served on the council since Archer Lodge became a town in 2010, successfully defending his seat in 2013.
Explaining his somewhat abrupt resignation, Vinson said he had accepted a job as national sales marketing director for Triad Global Health. He said the work of the town had been time consuming but worthwhile, and now that the town is up and running, he feels comfortable stepping away.
“I just feel like as a town, we’re on solid footing,” Vinson said. “We’ll have incorporated seven years ago this month, and for me, it was just time to step away. We’re on the right track; we’ve got long-range plans and short-range plans. We’re in a position to adapt to change more so than we ever would have been before.”
Avoiding the threat of annexation from a rapidly growing Clayton fed the desire to form Archer Lodge as an independent municipal entity. Vinson sees the town’s identity as secured and able to plan and manage its own growth. He said he’s proud to have been part of that effort.
“We’ve been able to add things that fit with the community, yet maintain that rural feel of Archer Lodge,” Vinson said. “Should something come along, we’re better in tune to embracing that.”
In his letter of resignation Vinson called his time on the council an “incredible pleasure.”
“I am not leaving Archer Lodge,” he said. “I am and will always be working on behalf of our town.”
Mayor Mike Gordon called Vinson a “big, big part” of Archer Lodge becoming a town. He said in the early days of incorporation, Vinson used his more flexible work hours to do much of the necessary legwork.
“He was absolutely an integral part of us becoming a town in the beginning,” Gordon said.
The town council discussed possible replacements for Vinson’s seat during its Nov. 7 meeting. Vinson said there are many active players in the Archer Lodge community, and he hopes the town draws from some of them.
“There are any number of people already working on behalf of the town,” Vinson said. “I certainly hope we can find someone who has already demonstrated interest and ability to lead.”
