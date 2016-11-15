Health-care plans enrolling Johnstonians

Need to enroll in an Affordable Care Act insurance plan? Here are upcoming enrollment opportunities in Johnston County:
Dec. 5 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Project Access of Johnston County, 514 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.
Dec. 6 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Johnston County Public Health Department, 517 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.
Dec. 8 – 5-8 p.m. at the Benson Area Medical Center, 3333 N.C. 242 North, Benson.
Dec. 19 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Project Access of Johnston County, 514 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.
Dec. 21 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Johnston County Public Health Department, 517 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.
Jan. 2 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Project Access of Johnston County, 514 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.
Jan. 30 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Johnston County Public Health Department, 517 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.
Note: In order for health insurance to begin on Jan. 1, enrollment must be completed by Dec. 15. For people who enroll any time after the 15th of the month, the insurance will go into effect the following month. Also, you must make a payment before the insurance will go into effect.
