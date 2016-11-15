Johnston County Real Estate Transactions

The following real estate transactions valued at more than $200,000 were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse:
James R. Bryant IV and Kari A. Bryant to Charles L. Formisani and Nell Meghan Formisani, 16.28 acres in Wilders Township, $369,000.
Tyler R. Gallaher and Amy L. Gallaher to Jeffrey T. Omans Jr. and Amal S. Omans, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, $248,000.
Gregory S. Gall and Sandra L. Gall to Ralph Warren Stancil and Amber S. Stancil, lot in Portofino subdivision, $587,500.
Fuller-Sherrill Place LLC to Bill Clark Homes of Raleigh LLC, lot in Sherrill Place subdivision, $246,000.
Margaret Edgerton to J&N Developers LLC, 63.34 acres, $200,000.
Bradley Built Inc. to Walter Lee Adams and Christie Michelle Adams, one lot, $247,000.
Eastwood Homes of Raleigh LLC to Mark W. Morgan and Peggy A. Morgan, lot in Flowers Crest at Flowers Plantation subdivision, Wilders Township, $267,000.
Golden Properties & Development Inc. to Jason Edward Keith and Essie Rena Keith, lot in Maplewood Run subdivision, $245,000.
Stephanie D. Dodge to Brian Paul Walker and Lisa Hudacky, lot in Waverly Point subdivision, $305,000.
Erin Starling Nash and Chadwick Jacob Nash to Gregory Wayne Lee and Candice Taylor Smith, lot in Pineville East Estates @ The Village subdivision, $362,000.
Monica Lynn Holt to Scott T. Jobin, lot in Archers Cove subdivision, $267,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Gina L. Davis and David Davis, lot in Maplewood Run subdivision, $259,500.
Edward Oxford and Elizabeth Oxford to Douglas W. Hammer and Rachel B. Hammer, lot in Pineville East Cottages subdivision, $201,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. to Dameion Lamar Royal and Melisha Phenitque Royal, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, $280,500.
David W. Sutherland and Kristen L. Sutherland to Chasmin Debnam Johnson, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Badger Pass subdivision, $200,000.
Cates Building Inc. to Blayke Brown, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, $257,000.
Barry Crider to Byron K. Stallings and Carlisa A. Stallings, lot in Morrison Manor subdivision, $330,000.
McKee Homes LLC to Kathleen Furlough and Craig D. Furlough, lot in Trace @ Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $253,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC to Vasiliy N. Zorin and Kristina M. Zorin, lot in Poplar Woods at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $297,000.
Miland Inc. to Brian David Cabell and Christina Marie Cabell, lot in Greystone Crossing subdivision, $220,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. to Aaron Debner and Nicole Debner, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Ravens Ridge subdivision, $200,000.
Stephen M. Burnside and Melissa A. Barnes to John O. Francies III and Elizabeth Ann Francies, lot in Mill Creek West subdivision, $291,000.
Israel Morrow and Karen W. Morrow to Richard Langenbrunner and Mary Ann Langenbrunner, lot in Fairground Pointe subdivision, $230,000.
Barbara H. Swist to CSH Property One LLC, lot in Plantation Point subdivision, $265,000.
Scott Reichard and Danielle Reichard to Mario M. Fontana and Hanna Z. Fontana, lot in Glen Laurel subdivision, $281,000.
Tammy Lynn Driver and William Daniel Driver to Jeffrey Higgins and Tammy Higgins, lot in The Preserve at Cedar Creek subdivision, $253,000.
Steven N. Noah and Susan D. Noah to Joshua M. Ciui and Deborah Ciui, lot in Mallards Ridge subdivision, $214,000.
Dan Ryan Builders to Douglas C. Boykin and Katelyn M. Boykin, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, $202,500.
Carlisle LLC to New Dixie Real Estate LLC, one lot, $285,000.
Tarek Abouhouli and Layla Jabur to Jay R. Fiorillo, lot in LionsGate subdivision, $200,000.
Adams Homes AEC LLC to Paul Pohorelec and Stella Pohorelec, lot in Johnson Place subdivision, $290,000.
Weaver Homes Inc. to Herman Douglas Alford, lot in Carson’s Creek subdivision, $293,000.
Bridan Homes LLC to Daniel Henry Evans and Cynthia Adair Evans, lot in Summer Ridge subdivision, $245,500.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Clayton Kenneth Torrence and Brittany Zarbrough Torrence, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $272,000.
Watermark Homes Inc. to Thomas Blake McClellan and Amber Salyer McClellan, lot in Price Pond subdivision, $220,000.
Gary Robinson Homes LLC to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Forest Oaks subdivision, $230,000.
JJJB Investments LLC to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Forest Oaks subdivision, $232,000.
Pride Homes LLC to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Forest Oaks subdivision, $232,000.
Clearwater Building Group Inc. to Regina D. Flythe and James L. Flythe Jr., lot in Joseph Pointe subdivision, $203,500.
Wesley Lawson and Julia Lawson to Andrew R. Blakely and Sara W. Blakely, lot in Timberland subdivision, $235,000.
Donald Earl Cayton and Anita D. Cayton to FREO North Carolina LLC, lot in The Trace at Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $209,000.
William Thomas Joyner Jr. and Kelly F. Joyner to Jessica K. Bivens and John Neal Bivens III, lot in The Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $250,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. to Lonnie G. Quinn, lot in Cleveland Bluffs subdivision, $260,000.
Full Spectrum Custom Homes Inc. to Brad A. Sutton and Ashley B. Sutton, lot in The Meadows at Adams Point subdivision, $316,000.
Clearwater Building Group Inc. to William Gibson and Diane Gibson, lot in Joseph Pointe subdivision, $213,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Stuart Kelley Peregoy and Camille Tudor Peregoy, lot in Greystone Crossing subdivision, $283,500.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Jesse E. Phillips and Deborah A. Phillips, lot in Verndell at Adams Point subdivision, $250,000.
Cumberland Homes Inc. to Rachael L. Burns, lot in Carson’s Creek subdivision, $256,000.
Covered Bridge Homes Inc. to Christopher M. Maungyoo and Morgan Maungyoo, lot in Glen Laurel East subdivision, $385,000.
Harold Gene Twisdale Jr. and Kali B. Twisdale to Nickalus Schmitt and Alexis Rae Schmitt, lot in Spring Creek Estates subdivision, $217,000.
Adams Homes AEC LLC to Joseph T. Leo III and Linda G. Hamilton, lot in Bryerstone subdivision, $328,500.
Darryl D. Evans Inc. to Robert Lerf and Nancy Lerf, lot in Heritage subdivision, $247,500.
Savvy Homes LLC to Bryan R. Pagliaro and Jennifer C. Pagliaro, lot in Cleveland Bluffs subdivision, $258,000.
Dan Ryan Builders to Matthew Stewart Vinton, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, $208,000.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Taylor Bennett Lane and Charley Worley Lane, lot in Stone Ridge subdivision, $246,000.
Rashid Sheikh and Kanwal Naiyar to Wayne E. Stewart and Sabrina Chanilall Stewart, lot in Chadbourne subdivision, $705,000.
Eastwood Homes of Raleigh LLC to David W. Wright and Vera J. Wright, lot in Flowers Crest at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $235,500.
Talbert Myers and Gail Ingram Myers to Christopher Edward Dunham and Chelsea Sorrels Dunham, lot in Waverly Point subdivision, $270,000.
Jeffrey A. Griffin and Barbara C. Griffin to Talbert Myers and Gail I Myers, 2.4 acres in Clayton Township, $345,000.
Justin L. Davis and Shanna L. Davis to James Murray Askew III, lot in Fairground Pointe subdivision, $225,000.
Daniel Wayne Berg and Bridget Lee Berg to Monica Hayes and Blake Merritt, lot in The Trace at Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $210,000.
