News Briefs: Nov. 20

3:51 Durham County board to hold hearing on election protest Pause

2:24 Helicopters play vital role in fighting western NC wildfires

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

0:56 UNC's Roy Williams will 'be damned' if he's going to emulate Duke

0:31 Downtown Raleigh coffee shop 42 & Lawrence served coffee the Gilmore Girls way

2:43 State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything'

2:12 What is it with men always wanting women to smile?