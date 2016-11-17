News Briefs: Nov. 20

Three held on drug charges
Three Johnston County residents face drug charges after an investigation by the Clayton Police Department.
On Nov. 1, Clayton police answered a call about a man who was beaten and bleeding at the Sheetz station at the intersection of N.C. 42 and Amelia Church Road. The man refused medical treatment. Police found that he was carrying some pills, a small amount of a crystalized white substance and 3.2 ounces of marijuana.
Clayton narcotics officers tested the unknown substances. The pills contained ecstasy, and the white substance was methamphetamine.
Police charged Bradley Michael Weitzel, 31, with felony trafficking in ecstasy, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His bond was set at $60,500.
Through further investigation, Clayton police found probable cause to search Weitzel’s residence in Howard’s Mobile Home Park on Barber Mill Road. Police worked with the Johnston County’s Sheriff’s Office to obtain a search warrant.
Later that night, the Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and seized 17 grams of marijuana packaged in small containers, about $1,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia from the mobile home.
The deputies arrested Sammuel Brant Garcia, 28, and Samantha Weishiemer, 23, and charged each with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Their bonds were set at $10,000.
Vietnam veteran wins $400,000 lottery prize
After 25 years in the Army, Rufus Jones of Kenly thought he’d seen everything. But in all those years of service, he had never come across a winning $400,000 lottery ticket.
“I just thought, ‘Is this for real?’ ” Jones said. “This can’t be for real.”
Jones, a Vietnam veteran, was on his way home from visiting his brother in Raleigh when he stopped at Around the Corner on Poole Road and spent $5 on a $400,000 Bonus Cash ticket.
Jones claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $277,001.
While he was in the Army, Jones saw combat, but also provided security to Army hospitals.
“I look at this win as a blessing and a reward,” Jones said.
He plans to use the money to help his six siblings.
Holiday trash
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Town of Smithfield will run its Nov. 24 trash-collection route on Nov. 23. Also, the town’s convenience center at 231 Hospital Road will be closed Nov. 24-26.
