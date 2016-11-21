Here’s how to replace documents lost to Matthew

Events such as the flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew commonly result in the loss of important documents. North Carolinians can use the following resources to replace lost or damaged documents and records.
SNAP card (food stamps):1-866-719-0141; www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/dss/local-county-social-services-offices.
EBT card: 888-622-7328; www.ebtcardbalance.com/north-carolina-lost-ebt-card-el27
N.C. birth and death certificates: 919-733-3000; http://vitalrecords.nc.gov/order.htm.
N.C. marriage certificate: 919-733-3000; http://vitalrecords.nc.gov/order.htm.
N.C. driver’s license: 919-715-7000; www.dmv.org/nc-north-carolina/replace-license.php.
Vehicle titles: 919-715-7000; www.ncdot.gov/dmv/vehicle/title/replacement/.
Bank checks, ATM/debit cards, safe deposit boxes: 877-275-3342; www.fdic.gov.
Credit cards: contact the issuing institution:
▪ American Express: 800-528-4800; online.americanexpress.com/myca/mobl/us/static.do?page=un_lostorstolen
▪ Discover: 800-347-2683; www.discover.com/credit-cards/help-center/.
▪ Master Card: 800-622-8372; mastercard.com/cgi-bin/emergserv.cgi.
▪ Visa: 800-847-2911; https://usa.visa.com/support/consumer/lost-stolen-card.html.
Credit reports (Equifax, Experian or TransUnion): 877-322-8228; www.annualcreditreport.com.
Social Security card: 800-772-1213; www.ssa.gov.
Medicare cards: 800-772-1213; www.socialsecurity.gov/medicarecard/.
Green Card: 800-375-5283; www.uscis.gov/green-card/after-green-card-granted/replace-green-card.
Passport: 877-487-2778; http://travel.state.gov/content/passports/english/passports/lost-stolen.html.
U.S. Savings Bonds: 800-722-2678 or 800-553-2663; www.treasurydirect.gov/.
Tax returns: 800-829-1040; www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f4506.pdf.
Military records: 866-272-6272; www.archives.gov/contact/.
