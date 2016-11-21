Benson Elementary collects food, money for storm victims

Benson Elementary School students and their parents ran from one station to the next for cotton candy, popcorn, bounce houses, cornhole and other carnival activities. And they did so for a good cause.
The Hurricane Relief Carnival, also dubbed Hurricane Matthew Helping Hands, was held Nov. 10 to raise money and collect supplies for Johnston County victims of the storm.
Parents, students and their younger siblings stood in a long line snaking through the hallways to pay their way into the carnival. Admission was cash or canned goods.
Under a few bright lights, students rushed from bounce houses to slides, collected candy for winning games, marveled at a horse-drawn cart and listened to fellow students perform songs on a makeshift stage. Parents and staff ran the carnival games, manned a grill for hot dogs and conducted auctions and raffles, all to raise money for people in need.
The school collected about 300 cans of food and about $7,000 in donations. All of it will go to the Benson Area Ministerial Association for distribution to storm victims, said Tracey Peedin Jones, spokeswoman for the Johnston County schools.
