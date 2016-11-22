Clayton Art and Homes Tour returns Dec. 4

This year’s Christmas in Clayton Art and Homes Tour, slated for Sunday, Dec. 4, will feature 17 local artists and seven Christmas-decorated homes in the Portofino equine community off of N.C. 42 East.
All 17 artists are award winners and work in a variety of media – paintings, photography, woodworking, jewelry, soaps and others. All works are for sale.
Tickets are $10. Organizers urge you to purchase them in advance, though tickets will be available on the day of the event at the Portofino clubhouse, 25 Paraggi Court.
Tour hours are 3 to 7 p.m. This is a rain-or-shine event, presented by Clayton Visual Arts Inc.
The homes are:
▪ Upperman residence, 182 Paraggi Court.
▪ Harris residence, 210 Paraggi Court.
▪ Mendola residence, 232 Paraggi Court.
▪ Thompson residence, 203 Portofino Drive.
▪ Atchison residence, 87 Rapallo Court.
▪ Bosick residence, 215 Sicily Drive.
▪ Snead residence, 265 Ventasso Drive.
Artists will be in three locations at Portofino: the clubhouse, several homes and the horse barn.
At the clubhouse are:
▪ Lori Ann Martin of Clayton, photography.
▪ Kathleen Nobles of Clayton, painting.
▪ Medrith Nuttle of Zebulon, painting.
▪ Janie Prete of Clayton, painting.
▪ Heidi Peach of Clayton, painting.
▪ Bill Rice of Clayton, silversmith.
▪ Sharlene Thomas of Willow Spring, decorated eggs.
▪ Jo Lee Tucker of Four Oaks, painting.
The clubhouse will also display floral decorations by Flowers by the Neuse of Clayton.
In the homes are:
▪ Deborah Coates of Clayton, photography, Upperman home.
▪ Catherine Donleycott of Clayton, painting, Bosick home.
▪ Jim Hopkins of Clayton, woodworking, Bosick home.
▪ Cathy Spivey Mendola of Clayton, jewelry, Mendola home.
▪ Kyle Wilson of Clayton, photography, Harris home.
In the barn are:
▪ Maleah Christie of Clayton, painting.
▪ Krissy Crittenden of Clayton, painting.
▪ Bronwen Fullington of Clayton, weaver.
▪ Evelyn Wool of Pine Level, soaps.
Tickets are available:
▪ At this website: claytonvisualartsnc.org/christmas-in-clayton/.
▪ At Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library, 100 S. Church St., Clayton.
▪ At the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, 301 E. Main St., Clayton.
▪ By telephoning 919-550-8934.
▪ From any Clayton Visual Arts member.
▪ On the day of the event at the Portofino clubhouse.
Attendees should park at the clubhouse, where three vans will ferry them to the homes and artists.
Proceeds from the event are dedicated to Clayton Visual Arts’ Dorothy Demboski Art Teachers’ Assistance Grants, which allow teachers to buy art supplies for the classroom. Recipients will be announced in January 2017.
Comments