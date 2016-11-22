Temp jobs available for Johnston workers displaced by hurricane

Thanks to a $1.1 million grant, Johnstonians who lost their jobs because of Hurricane Matthew could get temporary jobs through the county.
The federal government awarded the grant to the Capital Area Workforce Development Board, which will use the money to hire workers to help with recovery efforts, including cleanup, building repairs, humanitarian aid and social services. Smithfield-based JCI will run the jobs program.
“It’s easy to see the physical damage that Hurricane Matthew has caused, but there are also ramifications in terms of lost jobs that challenge available resources,” said Pat Sturdivant, executive director of the Capital Area Workforce Development Board. “Through this program, we can help people get back to work and, at the same time, help the community get back on its feet.”
The program is open to Johnstonians who lost their jobs either temporarily or permanently because of the hurricane. Johnstonians who have been unemployed for a long time or who lost jobs through no fault of their own might also qualify.
For more information or to apply, email taylor.kirks@jcindustrices.com or call 919-815-3675.
