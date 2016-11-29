The following real estate transactions valued at more than $200,000 were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse.
Allen D. Jones to Merifield Partners LLC, 34.1 acres in Wilders Township, $207,500.
Kenneth J. Biryla and Deborah Biryla to Jennifer J. Jones and James P. Walters, lot in Summerset Place subdivision, $263,000.
Riverbrooke Custom Homes LLC to Matthew Bunn and Taylor Bunn, lot in Brook Green subdivision, $205,000.
Carol A. Sigler Offner and Terrence J. Offner to Keegan S. Rush and Sara N. Rush, lot in Chadbourne subdivision, $385,000.
Stephen D. Tsang and Mona P. Patel to Paula St. Amand, lot in The Woodlands at Adams Point subdivision, $266,000.
Johnny H. Daughtridge III and Ashley T. Daughtridge to Jacob Galbraith and Courtney Davis, lot in Hannah’s Creek subdivision, $298,000.
Blue Star Custom Homes LLC to Adam Gray Hicks and Leslie Nicole Hicks, lot in The Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $290,000.
Cates Building Inc. to Vivian A. Barnes and Deric W. Barnes, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, $260,000.
A.C. Lee Construction Inc. to Steven Riddle and Holly S. Riddle, lot in Portofino subdivision, $488,500.
Darryl D. Evans Inc. to Kurt Steinberger and Ashley Steinberger, lot in Heritage subdivision, $270,000.
Margaret K. Joyner to Paul Russell and Cheryl Russell, one tract, $275,000.
Kurt R. Steinberger and Ashley P. Steinberger to Derrick Monroe Matthews and Ashley N. Kidd, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Alpine Valley subdivision, $238,000.
Dana C. Lassiter to Isaiah A. Giles and Whitney P. Giles, lot in Wellington subdivision, $200,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Patrick C. Murtagh and Lisa A. Murtagh, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $273,500.
Charles B. Turchin to Duane J. Cappo, lot in Little Creek Farms subdivision, $225,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Harold Gene Twisdale Jr. and Kali B. Twisdale, lot in Maplewood Run subdivision, $260,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC to Carlos Gabriel Rivas and Vivian Antelo Rivas, lot in Pineville East at The Village subdivision, $330,000.
Scott Anthony Major and Sara Ling Major to Maxine A. Weakly, lot in Forest Glen by the Neuse subdivision, $214,000.
Stephen W. Wright to John Thomas Groissl and Lauren Ann Groissl, one lot, $311,500.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $206,500.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Richard K. Wiethorn and Christine M. Wiethorn, lot in Maplewood Run subdivision, $252,500.
H&H Constructors Inc. to Jeremy C. Smith and Ashley N. Smith, lot in Corinth Crossing subdivision, $306,000.
Robert R. Parker and Roxane Parker to Aderemi A. Adewale and Ugochi J. Adewale, lot in Jordan Ridge subdivision, $230,000.
Adams Homes AEC LLC to Charles E. Meacham and Cynthia R. Meacham, lot in Bryerstone subdivision, $289,500.
Arlene W. Adams and Lewis A. Adams to Pam Bergquist, lot in Taft Woods West subdivision, $320,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Christopher M. Ellis and Jacquelyn R. Ellis, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $234,000.
H&H Constructors Inc. to Jason H. Tran and Richard Tran, lot in The Trace at Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $230,000.
Clare D. Heidler IV and Tami W. Heidler to Jacob A. King and Nikki J. King, lot in Glen Laurel East subdivision, $360,000.
Robert A. Fleming and Heather A. Fleming to Robert Conrad and Dana Conrad, lot in Oakwood subdivision, $335,000.
Jr. Stephenson Homes Inc. to Michael Couch and Jill Couch, lot in Massey Farm subdivision, $230,000.
Savvy-Haslinger Homes LLC to William C. Ranney and Melissa L. Ranney, lot in Cleveland Bluffs subdivision, $277,500.
Savvy Homes LLC to Tamara Mitchell and Malden Mitchell, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, $323,000.
Geri D. Armondi to Barry A. Goodwin and Judith M. Goodwin, lot in Southwick Farm subdivision, $204,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Carol A.S. Morris, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $225,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. to Princess M. Kelley and Richard Kelley, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, $277,000.
D.R. Horton Inc. to Carl Karcher and Yasmin Hilda Flores De Karcher, lot in North Village at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $367,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to David Maurice Smith and Denise Miller Smith, lot in Greystone Crossing subdivision, $233,000.
Clearwater Building Group Inc. to Michael M. Baker and Lisa Ann Baker, lot in Price Pond subdivision, $242,500.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to William L. Battle and Annie W. Battle, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $255,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC to Cameron Brancucci and Talia Brancucci, lot in Poplar Woods at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $334,000.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Brendon P. Davis and Melanie J. Davis, lot in Stone Ridge subdivision, $268,000.
Audrey Kath Ganitopoulos and Nicholas Ganitopoulos to Preston Boyd Davis and Michelle Amber Davis, lot in Boone Ridge subdivision, $244,000.
Adams Homes AEC LLC to Lakesha Darlene Toney and Myra Darlene Hill, lot in Millstone Ridge subdivision, $252,500.
Derrick L. Williams and Paulette C. Williams to Saul Aguilar Cardoza and Abraham Pedroza-Garcia, lot in The Groves at Summerlyn subdivision, Clayton Township, $240,000.
Calvin A. Burton and Beulah H. Burton to Byrd Realty Co. Inc., one lot near Selma, $238,000.
Jeffrey Scott Wilkins and Renee Taylor Wilkins to Alex K. Simmons and Breanne L. Bowie, lot in Hillsdale Village subdivision, $211,000.
Narron Homes Inc. to Matthew Todd Massey and April Keene Massey, one acre, $267,000.
Watermark Homes Inc. to Eric L. Ferguson, one lot, $250,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Brandon Bradley and Ashley Bradley, lot in Barefoot Landing subdivision, $226,000.
42 East LLC to Terramor Homes Inc., lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $225,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. to Kellie S. White and Robert R. Ronchetti, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, $318,500.
Farzad Janbazi and Conny Christiansen to Phelan Perry and Cher T. Perry, lot in Cassedale subdivision, $264,000.
Brent W. Blackmon and Melissa S. Blackmon to CSH Property One LLC, one lot, $228,000.
RRT Development LLC to Homes By Michael Ford LLC, lot in Remington Hills subdivision, $256,000.
John P. Rooney and Xiuqing Feng to Troy Sanders Payne Jr. and Judy Marie Payne, lot in The Pointe subdivision, $205,000.
Maize & Blue LLC to Michael Raymond Blank and Amber Michelle Blank, lot in River Hills subdivision, $214,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Aqueelah R. Patterson, lot in Bristol at Cobblestone subdivision, $223,000.
The Pope Family Trust to William Kirk Russell and Jennifer Ann Russell, lot in Traylex subdivision, $539,000.
Buie Realty & Insurance Co. Inc. to Salvation Deliverance Temple Church Inc., 420 and 422 E. Market St., Smithfield, $224,000.
SCFRC-HW-V LLC to TRMIHA LLC, 1319 North Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield, $550,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Tracey D. Smith and Stephanie A. Allen, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $325,000.
Nora M. Bowman. Eugene E. Bowman Jr. and Patsy G. Bowman to William B. Towles and Brenda H. Towles, six acres in Banner Township, $1.09 million.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Alexandra Watts and Sean Chavis, lot in Greystone Crossing subdivision, $235,000.
Twin States Farming Inc. to Roberts & Wellons Inc., 329 Market St., Smithfield, $225,000.
H&H Constructors Inc. to Barry Howell and Jeanifer Howell, lot in Corinth Crossing subdivision, $230,500.
McKee Homes LLC to Justin M. Chapman and Nisha P. Chapman, lot in The Trace at Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $206,000.
Anthony Leon Parker and Katheryn K. Parker to Kelly Futrell Joyner and William Thomas Joyner Jr., lot in subdivision, R.J. Wellons subdivision, $275,000.
David Jackson and Cheryl L. Jackson to FREO North Carolina LLC, lot in The Pointe subdivision, $205,000.
Mary Ivey King to FREO North Carolina LLC, lot in Mill Creek West subdivision, $219,000.
Michael Avery Sanders and Sydney Lane Sanders to Jeremy Allen Barwick and Nancy Rebecca Barwick, 17.463 acres, $227,500.
Scott M. Piantino and Michelle Park Piantino to Vincent J. Morgano and Gabrielle Morgano, lot in Tymber Creek subdivision, $221,500.
Capitol City Homes LLC to Wayne Louis Womble and Sylvia Parsons Womble, lot in Lakeside at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $207,500.
42 East LLC to Nicole E. Chahboun and Mohammed Chahboun, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $247,500.
RMS Investments LLC to Jay R. Fiorillo, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Ravens Ridge subdivision, $220,000.
Capitol City Homes LLC to Daniel M. Peach and Laurie L. Peach, lot in Mill Creek West subdivision, $278,000.
Kirkwood Builders Inc. to Joshua P. Thompson and Rose H. Thompson, lot in Portofino subdivision, $662,500.
