Johnston disaster-recovery center closes

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has closed its Disaster Recovery Center in Johnston County.
The center at 912 N. Bright Leaf Blvd. in Smithfield closed Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The center in Lenoir County also closed Friday.
“At this time, visits to the centers have decreased,” FEMA said in a news release. “Therefore, FEMA and the state will close the center and relocate resources to other centers in the affected counties.”
So far, Johnston County has had 1,669 households apply for federal aid, FEMA spokeswoman Tracey Shirley said Thursday. Applicants in the county have received more than $1.51 million in housing assistance and another $440,6890 for what FEMA calls “other needs.”
Victims of Hurricane Matthew can still get help from FEMA. To register for assistance, go to disasterassistance.gov, call the agency’s helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit another recovery center. To locate the nearest open disaster-recovery center, use the ReadyNC or FEMA mobile app or go to www.FEMA.gov/DRC or readync.org. You can also download the FEMA mobile app to apply for assistance.
Even those with insurance should apply.
Volunteers are still needed statewide to help storm survivors, FEMA officials said.
“North Carolinians have always gone above and beyond to help each other in times of crises,” said Mike Sprayberry, director of N.C. Emergency Management. “Already numerous people have come forward to help those in need, but we need more. Whether it is volunteering your time or making a donation, you can make a difference in someone’s life and help our state recover.”
FEMA’s federal coordinating officer, Libby Turner, agreed.
“North Carolinians have a strong sense of community,” she said. “They look after one another, and they certainly have demonstrated that instinct after Hurricane Matthew. However, much remains to be done; in some ways we are just getting started. Voluntary organizations are providing vital assistance to those affected by the flooding, meeting needs that are beyond what government agencies can provide, but those organizations really need more help.”
To volunteer, go to www.ncvoad.org. You can donate directly to volunteer efforts at www.ncvoad.org. Just click Hurricane Matthew – Donate Now.
