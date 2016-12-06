Adult Spelling Bee raises over $12,000 for Johnston teachers

A team from Selma Middle School won this year’s Adult Spelling Bee, which raised $12,667 for the Johnston County Education Foundation.
The annual event draws teams of educators, businesspeople and community leaders. Proceeds become grants that the foundation awards to teachers for classroom projects.
“This is a fun event where we can raise money for teachers in the schools,” said Brandy Crocker, executive director of the Johnston County Education Foundation.
Whenever a team misspells a word, it can bow out of the bee or pay money to stay in the contest. “The worse your spelling is, the more money we make,” Crocker said. “It’s a fun night for everybody.”
Blake Roberson dressed as this year’s bee, popping the balloons of teams as they were eliminated. “It’s good to have a fun social event and raise money at the same time,” he said. “The most important thing about this event is that we’re raising money.”
Selma Middle defeated Smithfield-Selma High in the final round to win the 2016 bee. Team members were Principal Chris Kennedy, Gina Bedford, Gwen Sullivan and Chrystal Trammell.
West Clayton Elementary won the costume award for its “Casablanca”-themed attire, while Micro Elementary won the spirit award.
