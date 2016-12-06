The following real estate transactions valued at more than $150,000 were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse:
Michael L. Summers and Jennifer L Summers to Joseph Egan, lot in Creeks at Millstone subdivision, $252,000.
Crystal A. Johnson and Jerry T. Johnson to Amird Caballero and Valerie Caballero, lot in Creekside subdivision, $151,000.
Randy Kauffman and Mary Anne Kauffman to Jason Garett Hilton, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club subdivision, $187,000.
David Jackson and Cheryl L. Jackson to FREO North Carolina LLC, lot in The Pointe subdivision, $205,000.
Carole T. Edwards to Rudolph M. Mozisek and Kendra A. Mozisek, lot in Ole Mill Village subdivision, $173,000.
Mary Ivey King and Jackie A. King to FREO North Carolina LLC, lot in Mill Creek West subdivision, $219,000.
Jerry Gower Construction Co. Inc. to Edwin Paulino and Darlene Paulino, lot in Neuse Haven Estates subdivision, $173,000.
John Joseph Wallace and Mirrell Andrea Wallace to Roger W. Neundorf and Margaret L. Neundorf, lot in Madison Hall subdivision, $150,000.
Michael Avery Sanders and Sydney Lane Sanders to Jeremy Allen Barwick and Nancy Rebecca Barwick, 17.463 acres, $227,500.
Scott M. Piantino and Michelle Park Piantino to Vincent J. Morgano and Gabrielle Morgano, lot in Tymber Creek subdivision, $221,500.
Scott Lee Homes Inc. to Randy Kauffman, lot in Langdon Farms subdivision, $186,000.
Capitol City Homes LLC to Wayne Louis Womble and Sylvia Parsons Womble, lot in Lakeside subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $207,500.
42 East LLC to Nicole E. Chahboun and Mohammed Chahboun, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $247,500.
RMS Investments LLC to Jay R. Fiorillo, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Ravens Ridge subdivision, $220,000.
Capitol City Homes LLC to Daniel M. Peach and Laurie L. Peach, lot in Mill Creek West subdivision, $278,000.
42 East LLC to Mary M. McGregor, lot in The Cottages at Tuscany subdivision, $196,000.
Kirkwood Builders Inc. to Joshua P. Thompson and Rose H. Thompson, lot in Portofino subdivision, $662,500.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Adrian D. Smith, lot in The Village of Cleveland Springs subdivision, $220,000.
Jacob A. King and Nikki J. King to Kayla Marie Wise and Taylor Shea Poulos, lot in Windsor Green subdivision, $211,500.
MH Homes Inc. to Jody Van Meter and Robin Van Meter, lot in Evergreen subdivision, $313,000.
Willie Thelma Johnson and Charles Henry Johnson to Jerry G. Pace Jr. and Deborah C. Pace, 56.06 acres in Wilders Township, $672,000.
ASCO Builders Inc. to SDH Raleigh LLC, lot in Winston Pointe subdivision, $450,000.
Vickie Cremeans to Matthew Williams and Breanna L. Williams, lot in Twisted Oaks subdivision, $218,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Carolyn C. Horton, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, $209,500.
Mungo Homes of North Carolina Inc. to Jonathan Elkins and Amy Elkins, lot in Broadmoor West subdivision, $388,500.
Leigh Ann Coats and Tracy Coats to Zbigniew Wrutniak and Aneta Bycul Wrutniak, lot in South Hills subdivision, $227,000.
Delmy Garcia and Kamal A. Qadoura to David John Anasiewicz, lot in Southfort subdivision, $164,000.
Larry T. Robinson to Erica L. Bradley and Todd Allen Bradley, lot in Harvest Ridge subdivision, $260,000.
Christian Bertram III and Debra Kay Bertram to Melissa Ann Christopher, lot in Whispering Pines subdivision, $189,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Shawn Lowney, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $261,500.
Charles L. Hill and Kay R. Hill to Hillcrest Farms Limited Partnership, 112.267 acres on Brogden Road, $295,000.
Asset Development Inc. to Lorrie W. Johnson and Cameron B. Johnson, lot in Creech Place subdivision, $186,000.
Lynda Burgess to Nine Hills Properties LLC, lot in Longleaf subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $256,000.
Inland Builders LLC to Alyssa Victoria Hellman, lot in Broadmoor West subdivision, $520,000.
James Scott Frye and Shelley W. Frye to Joseph M. Nall and Diane M. Nall, lot in Mill Creek West subdivision, $239,000.
Glendon E. Bass Jr. and Dana B. Bass to Chicelli B. Otten, lot in Parrish Farm subdivision, $155,000.
Ralph Alexander Agner III and Rebecca Reagan Agner to Andrew J. Davis and Sherice M. Davis, lot in Plantation Point subdivision, $235,000.
McKee Homes LLC to Andrew Harder and Victoria Harder, lot in The Trace at Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $239,000.
RMS Investments LLC to Vladimir Hidalgo Alvarado and Mariana Hidalgo, lot in Tralee subdivision, $173,500.
On Top Building Co. LLC to Ronnie Edward Nordan Jr., 2.274 acres in Pleasant Grove Township, $188,500.
Amanda Gravely to Michael Kicak, lot in Hunters Mill subdivision, $292,000.
Stephen M. Tolbert and Kathy E. Tolbert to Christine A. Matthews, lot in Brighton Ridge subdivision, $252,500.
H&H Constructors of Fayetteville LLC to Timothy J. Morrison and Lauren Morrison, lot in The Trace at Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $220,000.
Eastwood Homes of Raleigh LLC to Patricia Tyre Carpenter, lot in Flowers Crest subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $241,500.
H&H Constructors Inc. to Vladimir Balenko, lot in The Trace at Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $221,000.
Violeta Maldonado and Juan J. Alvarez to Moises Trujillo and Eliosa Linda Trujillo, lot in Tralee subdivision, $158,500.
Wade Jurney Homes Inc. to Michael J. Barsce and Aislynn D. Barsce, lot in Willa Chase subdivision, $157,500.
Calatlantic Group Inc. and The Ryland Group Inc. to Xiangyi Li and Aimin Xiong, lot in Trillium subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $271,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Shirley L. Miller and Brian K. Miller, lot in Portofino subdivision, $421,000.
Flagship Ventures LLC to SDH Raleigh LLC, lot in Whitfield subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $240,000.
Veronelli Homes Inc. to Katie Lynn Brandt and James Eric Inscore, lot in Glen Iris subdivision, $169,000.
Veronelli Homes Inc. to Ryan C. Carter, lot in Joseph Pointe subdivision, $194,000.
Watermark Homes Inc. to Cheryl Matter and Mark Matter, lot in Carson’s Creek subdivision, $263,000.
Harold Ray Griffin and Tammy Dana Foster to Erin S. Nash and Chadwick J. Nash, 26.846 acres in Beulah Township, $500,000.
McKee Homes LLC to David Merton and Bonnie Merton, lot in The Trace at Summerwind Plantation subdivision, $245,000.
Robert J. Sardello to Tammy D. Foster and Harold R. Griffin, 13.15 acres in Banner Township, $430,000.
Wynn Construction Inc. to John P. O’Connor and Wendy O’Connor, lot in Stone Ridge subdivision, $250,000.
Joe David Austin and Vicki B. Austin to McLemore Farms LLC, two parcels, $535,000.
Ryan B. Robinson and Leigh Anne Robinson to Charles E. Jones Jr. and Karen E. Jones, lot in Allen’s Landing subdivision, $175,000.
NVR Inc. to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Lionsgate Village subdivision, Clayton Township, $191,000.
KB Home Raleigh-Durham Inc. to Keith R. Gyalog and Amanda K. Gyalog, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $251,000.
Gordon E. Walker and Kimberly B. Walker to Brandon Curtis Carroll and Katie Jean Carroll, lot in Wyndom Knoll subdivision, $235,000.
Bruce R. Roach and Elizabeth A. Fitzgerald to Steven A. Johnson Jr. and Danny Earl Blackburn II, property in Clayton Township, $280,000.
Christopher B. Lawhorn to Jerry Richard Smith and Renee Smith, lot in Parrish Farms subdivision, $156,000.
