Carver, Godwin elected to lead Johnston commissioners

1:59 Trump's White House Pause

2:22 Miss Kagawa: The Story of a Friendship Doll from Japan

3:13 Pearl Harbor survivor serves as U.S. Navy Band's honorary bandmaster

2:28 'I thought you would live forever.': Coach K's tribute to his friend Jim Valvano

11:03 Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally

2:05 Wake commissioners votes to adopt transit plan

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

0:50 UNC's Williams wants better crowds in the Smith Center after loss to Indiana