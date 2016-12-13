Johnston educators will take part in technology program

Six Johnston County school employees will take part in the Digital Leaders Coaches Network, or DLCN, a professional learning program.
The Friday Institute for Educational Innovation, part of N.C. State University’s College of Education, developed the program to to better meet the ever-changing technology needs of students. The program aims to give educators the tools and support they need to teach students about evolving technology.
“In giving these coaches an opportunity to learn and network with other educators who are in similar roles, we are helping to build a support structure that will ultimately have a positive impact on student learning experiences,” said Nancy Mangum, project lead at the Friday Institute.
The following from Johnston County will take part in the program: digital learning specialists Pam Batchelor and Dave Hinrichs, lead media specialist Heather Pennica, Dixon Road Elementary curriculum coach Leslie Pope, personalized learning specialist Jen Roberts and Dixon Road Elementary technology teacher Jackie Tingen.
The six JCS employees are among 200 digital educators from across the state chosen for the program.
The Johnston employees will join their peers to receive ongoing, job-embedded professional learning opportunities to build their skills in digital and personalized learning. They will also acquire strategies and knowledge related to best practices in leadership and supporting stakeholders in Johnston County schools.
“It’s not every day that you get to attend a life-changing professional development, but I feel blessed to have that opportunity as a part of the DLCN,” Pennica said.
This learning experience aims to help participants grow as educators, coaches and leaders while assisting them in building strong professional learning networks. The core components of the program are leadership and culture, effective coaching, content and curriculum, sustainability and evaluation, and being a connected educator.
Members of last year’s inaugural class will mentor this year’s group. Many of those participants are in the process of implementing digital learning initiatives in their schools.
Comments