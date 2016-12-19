NCDOT ramping up construction for Novo Nordisk expansion

Change is here for Powhatan and Gordon roads. Construction has begun on one of the main access points of Novo Nordisk’s Clayton expansion.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6.1 million road-building contract to the low bidder, PLT Construction Co. of Wilson.
The project consists of an access road from Gordon Road to the future $1.8 billion Novo Nordisk plant. This road will be for large-truck and shipping traffic and will include a bridge over the Norfolk Southern rail line dividing the property.
The DOT said construction on the road began Nov. 28 and is expected to take a year to complete. Novo Nordisk broke ground on the site in March.
Construction on the 900,000-square-foot production complex is expected to take at least five years and will require as many as 3,000 workers at its peak in 2018. That project, coupled with a separate expansion by Grifols, will make the construction zone on U.S. 70 Business one of Johnston County’s most populated areas.
Aside from the Gordon Road entrance the DOT is building for Novo, the company will have a second entrance off of Powhatan Road, mainly for employee use.
During construction, a temporary access road will be used off of Powhatan Road, but that road will be sealed back up before the project is completed and production begins.
