State to replace seven bridges in Johnston

The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a contract to replace seven bridges in Johnston County. The bridges are on:
▪ Reedy Prong Church Road over Mill Creek near Newton Grove.
▪ Winston Road over White Oak Creek, Clayton.
▪ Old Route 22 over Little Buffalo Creek, Kenly.
▪ Bay Valley Road over Little Buffalo Creek, Kenly.
▪ Old Dam Road over the Little River near Kenly.
▪ Barber Mill Road over Swift Creek near Clayton.
▪ Eatmon Road over Cattail Creek near Archer Lodge.
The $7.6 million contract, which includes a bridge in Wayne County, went to T.A. Loving Company of Goldsboro. Work can begin as early as Jan. 3, 2017, with completion scheduled for no later than June 1, 2020.
“These bridge projects are part of the department’s overall program to improve the condition of the state’s bridges,” said Gus Tullos, who represents Johnston and Wayne counties on the N.C. Board of Transportation.
The bridges, built between 1950 and 1972, are safe, but their deteriorating condition required constant repairs, the DOT said in a news release. They were also built to design standards that are no longer in use and have weight limits that restrict the type of vehicles that can use them.
Signed detour routes will be in place directing traffic around the bridge work. Dates for the individual bridge closures will be released once they are determined.
