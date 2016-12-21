Business Notes: Dec. 25

Chamber receives accreditation
The Greater Smithfield-Selma Area Chamber of Commerce has received the Accredited Chamber designation from the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The two-state organization recognized the chamber at its Annual Management Conference in Chapel Hill.
The CACCE is a professional-development organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in the Carolinas. The organization formed in 1994 when the North Carolina and South Carolina state chamber associations merged.
Clayton Realtor honored
Karen Trotta of EXIT Realty Unlimited in Clayton has received the Bronze Award from EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award recognizes agents who close 25 or more real estate transactions in a year.
“It takes hard work, tenacity and a willingness to grow and change with the market to earn an EXIT award,” said Tami Bonnell, chief executive of EXIT Realty Corp. International. “Our awards criteria are among the toughest in the industry, and our award recipients represent EXIT’s finest real estate professionals from coast to coast. We are proud of their efforts and theirongoing commitment to provide excellent service to their local communities.”
