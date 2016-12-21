Johnston teacher assistants help 29 children at Christmas

The Johnston County Association of Teacher Assistants partnered with the Department of Social Services for the 2016 Angel Tree project, delivering hundreds of gifts to DSS on Dec. 15.
During the gift drop-off, Chris Brown, Angel Tree coordinator for the Association of Teacher Assistants, thanked teacher assistants for their support of the project.
“This is truly a blessing for the children of Johnston County,” said Brown, first vice president of the N.C. Association of Teacher Assistants. “I hope this will let the children know they are not left out and the teacher assistants are thinking about them during the holidays.”
Fred McClamb is president of the Johnston County Association of Teacher Assistants. “The Angel Tree event was a tremendous success, and I believe this shows the hearts of our TA’s,” he said. “When we are asked to do something outside of the classroom, we pull our resources together and we get it done.”
This is the eighth year the Johnston County Association of Teacher Assistants has been part of the Angel Tree project and the 15th year that Johnston County schools have taken part.
