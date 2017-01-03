Johnston Health nurse recognized for good deeds

When a visitor’s bicycle, and only mode of transportation, was stolen at the Smithfield hospital a few months ago, a nurse took it upon himself to make amends.
John Samosky went out to a store right away, bought a new bike and a lock, and delivered them to the patient room where the man was visiting his wife. Three of his nursing co-workers, Elizabeth Robertson, Bethany Dale and Brittney Dale, joined him in the good deed.
But it wasn’t the first good deed attributed to Samosky, who began working at Johnston Health in April after graduating from Johnston Community College. He once brought from home a spare laptop and some DVDs for an aged patient who had been bored and lonely while awaiting placement in a nursing home. Samosky showed him how to pop in the DVDS so he could watch movies.
For going above and beyond for patients, Samosky was recently recognized as a Johnston Health Ambassador. During a surprise presentation, Chief Executive Chuck Elliott described the nurse as caring, concerned and willing to build relationships with patients and families.
Brandi Law, manager of the hospital’s third floor, said Samosky has an easy-going demeanor that makes it easy to talk and work with him. “He’s always positive, and I think that rubs off on coworkers,” she said.
Samosky said he loves interacting with patients and likes the variety that comes with nursing. “Some of the bonds you build stick with you,” he said. “There are already a chunk of patients I’ll never forget.”
Before launching his nursing career, Samosky installed home-automation systems for 12 years. His wife, Darra, whom he met in middle school at Clayton, is an MRI tech. And she had a hunch that her husband would be as great with patients as he was with customers.
Turns out, she was right.
The couple live in Garner, and they have a 7-month-old daughter, Alora.
