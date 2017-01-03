JCC is finalist for Bellwether Award

Johnston Community College is one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Bellwether Award in the planning, governance and finance category. JCC was chosen for its One College organizational philosophy for student success.
The Bellwether Awards recognize outstanding and innovative programs and practices that are leading community colleges into the future.
“We are so honored to be recognized by the Futures Assembly as a Bellwether finalist,” said Dr. David Johnson, JCC president. “Through our One College philosophy, we continue to develop strategic initiatives to eliminate silos within the college and foster the best environment for student success.”
JCC launched its One College model in 2010 with the restructuring of the curriculum division, which included combining continuing education with curriculum programming under the leadership of one vice president and five deans; a merger of registration staff; and creation of a Center for Academic Planning to develop skilled-employee pipelines and give students one-stop service delivery.
The Bellwether Awards are part of the Community College Futures Assembly, established in 1995. The Assembly, sponsored by the Institute of Higher Education at the University of Florida, focuses on cutting-edge, trendsetting programs that other colleges might find worthy of replicating. The Bellwether Awards are given annually in three categories.
The Bellwether Award has been compared to football’s Heisman Award because it is competitively judged and is an award given by peers in community colleges, with no cash award. It has also been called “the award of awards” because many institutions with programs that have won other awards apply for the Bellwether Award. Moreover, previous recipients of the Bellwether Award have said that it has been a springboard for other types of recognition and, or funding.
JCC will present the One College philosophy at the Futures Assembly on Jan. 30 in Orlando, Fla. Winners will be announced Jan. 31.
This past year, JCC was named a top 150 Aspen Prize institution. JCC was the only North Carolina community college selected in the first round for the 2017 Aspen award, which recognizes two-year institutions that have demonstrated exceptional student results.
