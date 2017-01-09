Fire in home near Clayton displaces 2 people

Two people were forced out of their Johnston County home Sunday night by a fire that may have spread from a fireplace, Clayton firefighters reported.
Clayton, Cleveland and Wilson’s Mills trucks were sent to the fire that was reported at 816 Hood Farm Road shortly before 6 p.m., Clayton town spokeswoman Stacy Beard said.
Flames were visible at the top of the house when firefighters arrived, Beard said.
Two people who lived in the house told officials they could stay with nearby relatives.
The Clayton fire marshal was working to say definitively how the fire started, Beard said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments