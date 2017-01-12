News Briefs: Jan. 15

Clayton woman wins $100,000
For Joyce Lewis of Clayton, a $100,000 Powerball prize means she can get a home makeover.
“We’ll get new carpet, beds and a kitchen table,” Lewis said. “I never thought I’d have this much money to do this.”
Lewis beat the odds of 1 in 913,129 to win $100,000 in the New Year’s Eve drawing. She found out the next morning that she had won.
“I looked at my ticket and couldn’t believe what I saw,” Lewis said. “I had to get someone else to look at it.”
Lewis claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she received $68,306.
“I feel so blessed, and thankful,” Lewis said.
She bought the $3 Power Play ticket at the Kangaroo Express on North Bright Leaf Boulevard in Smithfield. The numbers matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn for Power Play tickets.
Fire displaces two
A fire that might have spread from a fireplace forced two people out of their Johnston County home last Sunday night, Clayton firefighters reported.
Clayton, Cleveland and Wilson’s Mills trucks were sent to the fire that was reported at 816 Hood Farm Road shortly before 6 p.m., Clayton town spokeswoman Stacy Beard said.
Flames were visible at the top of the house when firefighters arrived, Beard said.
Two people who lived in the house told officials they could stay with nearby relatives.
The Clayton fire marshal was working to say how the fire started, Beard said.
JCATS to host meeting on feasibility study
The N.C. Department of Transportation is helping the Johnston County Area Transit System study the feasibility of building a new operations center. A public meeting on the study is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Harrison Center for Active Aging, 611 W. Noble St., Selma.
School board moves meeting
The Johnston County Board of Education has moved this month’s meeting to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the boardroom of the Evander S. Simpson Building, 2320 U.S. 70 Business East, Smithfield.
Holiday trash
The Johnston County landfill and solid waste convenience centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
