The following real estate transactions were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse:
Venettia Posey to Soon LLC, lot in The Highlands of Middle Creek subdivision, $92,000.
Matthew A. Schumacher to Cornerstone Investment Group LLC, one lot, $112,000.
Rutting Iron LLC to Genesis Living Inc., lot in Ives Landing subdivision, $32,000.
GHDR Development LLC to Royal Oaks Building Group LLC, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $45,000.
DJ 4042 Inc. to Carroll Construction Homes Inc., lot in Kyndal subdivision, $55,000.
Mickey S. Lamm and Anita Lamm to Byron Pierce and Angela Doyle, lot in Kenneth Hinton subdivision, $96,000.
James Allen Rynearson and April Natasha Rynearson to Roy Thomas McGee IV, lot in Wynfield subdivision, $138,000.
Ian Veling and Laura Veling to Matthew Gloth and Keri Gloth, lot in The Bluffs of Austin Pond subdivision, $280,000.
Zachary Owen Kelly and Alexis M. Kelly to Frank W. Macomber and Robin A. Macomber, lot in Waverly Point subdivision, $246,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to James C. Bryant and Lori B. Bryant, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $237,000.
Stephanie N. Carroll and Brandon Keith Carroll to Davi De Freitas and Patricia De Freitas, lot in Archers Pointe subdivision, $145,500.
Superior Homes of Johnston County Inc. to John Rodney Long Jr., lot in Gardner’s Grove subdivision, $170,000.
Adams Homes AEC LLC to Jeffrey Glenn Williams and Amy Rebecca Kemp Williams, lot in Millstone Ridge subdivision, $241,500.
MTGLQ Investors to Jeffrey Scott Collins. lot in Riverwood Athletic Club subdivision, $318,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Theodore L. Law Jr. and Rachel Law, lot in Greystone Crossing subdivision, $226,000.
Eva M. Allen and Jonathan W. Allen to Leonard Nelson Avery, lot in Tralee subdivision, $163,500.
Golden Properties & Development Inc. to Katherine Elizabeth Leonard, lot in Ellington subdivision, $154,000.
Wade Jurney Homes Inc. to Altrovise T. Booker, lot in Sierra Heights subdivision, $166,000.
Stephenson Builders Inc. to William E. Senter and Melissa G. Senter, 7.02 acres in Elevation Township, $82,500.
Weaver Homes Inc. to Wayne Lamm and Joyce P. Lamm, lot in Lake Park Villas subdivision, $230,000.
Lisa Langdon Lee to Kaarel Eiland, two acres on Government Road, Clayton, $150,000.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to David M. Bamford and Tracy M. Bamford, lot in Holts Landing subdivision, $96,000.
Veronelli Homes Inc. to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in Joseph Pointe subdivision, $222,000.
Alpha Contracting LLC to Earl Thomas and Shirley Thomas, lot in Dell Meadows subdivision, $224,000.
Mary S. Hart to Jacob Benjamin Chadwick and Sadie May Chadwick, lot in Mitchner Hills subdivision, $117,000.
Andy Ray Stephenson and Lisa Tonnea Stephenson to Amanda M. Lee and Joseph D. Lee, lot in Colonade subdivision, $320,000.
Barbara Johnson, Mark Johnson, Renee Novak and Ronald Adam Johnson to Wanda Coats Lee, 0.258 acres in Ingrams Township, $45,000.
Ample Lending Group LLC to Riverbrooke Custom Homes LLC, lot in Mary Dell subdivision, $15,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to David H. Forte and Kimberly C. Forte, lot in King Mill subdivision, $156,000.
Last Investments LLC to Scott Lee Homes Inc., lot in Leeland Woods subdivision, $50,000.
Dana K. Howe Jr. and Jacqueline Aurora Benscoter to Brandon V. Bogumil and Lisa D. Smith, lot in Horsemans Run subdivision, $165,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Erik Burton Briggs and Judith M. Arato-Briggs, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $225,000.
Ralph R. Roth Jr. and Mary G. Roth to Albert Joseph Profeta, lot in Presley Pointe subdivision, $190,000.
W.N. Evans Development LLC to Darryl D. Evans Inc., lot in Heritage subdivision, $40,000.
Darryl D. Evans Inc. to Gurjinder S. Kang and Amrit K. Brar, lot in Heritage subdivision, $342,500.
Claudine R.C. Clarke to Richard K. Dunbar, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club subdivision, $106,000.
Wade Jurney Homes Inc. to Patrick Eugene Willoughby, lot in Mitchiner Hills subdivision, $131,000.
KB Home Raleigh-Durham Inc. to Arthur Steven Bowers and Carol C. Bowers, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $197,000.
Richard Don Mason and Debbie Hall Debbie Mason to James Herman and Sandra Herman, lot in Lancaster Place subdivision, $147,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Melissa S. Oxendine and Kevin Oxendine, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, $234,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Felicia R. Anderson, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, $225,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Daniel P. Carillet and Michelle L. Carillet, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, $230,000.
NVR Inc. to Shiqutia Bryant, lot in Lionsgate Village subdivision, $173,500.
Golden Properties And Development Inc to Austin Hamlin and Susan Johnson, lot in Sawmill Place subdivision, 4 $123,000.
Anthony Todd Pendleton and Christine B. Pendleton to Patricia Doralyn Zearfoss and Paul R. Zearfoss Jr., lot in Maplewood Run subdivision, $177,000.
Sandra L. Mahoney to Jack Earl Pedro II, lot in Lassiter Farms subdivision, $175,000.
Helen W. Hockaday to Norma Jean Wood, 4.09 acres in Banner Township, $12,000.
Edna Faye Frix, Thomas Floyd Frix, Carolyn Rose Wood Allen and Jimmy Bernard Allen to Orlando Rodriguez Rivera, land on Packing Plant Road, Smithfield, $85,000.
Asset Development Inc. to Jordan B. Hoffman, lot in Creech Place subdivision, $185,000.
SDH Raleigh LLC to Markel S. Watson and Christina Ann Watson, lot in Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $264,000.
KB Home Raleigh-Durham Inc. to Kristopher C. Grohs and Lauren A. Purdy, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $252,000.
Jacob L. Williamson and Margaret A. Williamson to David Lamont Actkinson and Catressa Natrice Actkinson, lot in Pineville East @ The Village subdivision, $288,000.
Capitol City Homes LLC to Tanner Leto Jr., lot in Lakeside at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $192,000.
Stony Creek Inc. to RM Futures Inc., 1.054 acres, $14,500.
Cates Building Inc. to Brandon W. Pittman and Brittany A. Pittman, lot in Sunset Ridge subdivision, $270,000.
Scott Soucy and Julia Soucy to Stephen Paul Knopp and Kristen Lynn Knopp, lot in Plantation Point subdivision, $250,000.
The Lisa L. Moody estate to Jodi L. Rinaldi, lot in Southgate subdivision, $129,000.
Genesis Living Inc. to Reed Taylor, lot in Ives Landing subdivision, $170,000.
The Walden Group LLC to Audrey Avery Brown and Edward F. Brown, lot in Ives Landing subdivision, $188,000.
JPMorgan Chase Bank to Jose Manuel Gallegos, lot on Godwin Street in Selma, $22,000.
J.R. Stephenson Homes Inc. to Emily Bagwell and Matthew Bagwell, lot in Williams Farm subdivision, $196,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Linda Atwell, lot in The Highlands at Adams Point subdivision, $268,500.
Robert William Barcafer and Anna Elvira Barcafer to Torrance Marcellus Prince Jr., lot in Brittany Woods subdivision, $132,000.
Gary B. Bailey, Laura Bailey, Larry Marcus Bailey and Lisa Bailey to Julie Bailey Webb and James E. Webb Jr., 5.5 acres, $10,000.
Sarah Mayo and Randell E. Mayo to Rene G. Hebert, Maureen J. Hebert and Joseph G. Hebert, 8.35 acres on Government Road, $75,000.
Barbara B. Williford and Clarence Thomas Williford Jr. to Leigh Williford Pittman, 913 S. First St., Smithfield, $99,000.
HHHunt Homes Raleigh-Durham LLC to Tony A. Perry Jr. lot in The Hunt at Adams Point subdivision, $264,000.
Oak City Investors LLC to Ashley G. Stevens and Samantha L. Stevens, one lot, $126,000.
Dolen E. Hopper and Joyce Carroll Hopper to Disney B. Cuddington, lot in Dogwood Estates subdivision, $127,000.
Eastwood Homes of Raleigh LLC to Scott J. Norris, lot in Flowers Crest at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $234,500.
S&D Builders Inc. to William Thomas Mears and Terry A. Mears, lot in Evergreen at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $306,000.
R. Isaac Parker and Jeana Blackman Parker to Dustin James Nichols and Michell Dawn Nichols, 1.25 acres, $109,000.
SDH Raleigh LLC to Sergio A. Pena Jr., lot in Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $258,000.
Renato Freitas and Lisa Helenbrook Freitas to Henry Clyde Wilder and Laura Ann Hansen, lot in Eden Woods subdivision, $155,000.
SDHRaleigh LLC to Evalyne Akeya, lot in Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $216,500.
Joseph Julian Jr. and Jodi L. Julian to Thomas Honeycutt and Rebecca Honeycutt, lot in Creekside Place subdivision, $236,000.
NVR Inc. to Joyce Rae Miguel, lot in Lionsgate Village subdivision, $182,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Jack Russell King and Amy Carol King, lot in Saylor’s Ridge subdivision, $242,000.
Mungo Homes of North Carolina Inc. to Carroll David Goodwin and Mary Sprouse Goodwin, lot in Broadmoor West subdivision, $385,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Abduljaliyl Alston and Olivia M. Alston, lot in Bristol at Cobblestone subdivision, $232,000.
Cumberland Homes Inc. to Bradley J. Blankenship and Kristi K. Blankenship, lot in Carsons Creek subdivision, $285,000.
KB Home Raleigh-Durham Inc. to Anthony Botta, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $189,000.
Mungo Homes of North Carolina Inc. to Nana Flowers, lot in Broadmoor West subdivision, $461,500.
Investors of Johnston County LLC to Brandon M. Grider and Amy Grider, 106 W. Rose St., Smithfield, $129,000.
SDH Raleigh LLC to Joseph Andrew Firda and Camelle Jule Firda, lot in Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $213,500.
Kirkwood Builders Inc. to Keith McMillan and Tondalaya M. McMillan, lot in Broadmoor West subdivision, $480,000.
Burgess Properties LLC to AVS Investments LLC, lot on Dundee Street in Smithfield, $32,500.
KB Home Raleigh-Durham Inc. to Casey Waterhouse, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $244,000.
Jason W. Wenzel, et al, Comr to Victoria Temple-Rains and Vernon Ray Temple, tracts in Ingrams Township, $100,000.
RRT Development LLC to Jr. Stephenson Homes Inc., lot in Massey Farm subdivision, $40,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Christopher C. Robinson and Patricia S. Robinson, lot in Greystone Crossing subdivision, $227,000.
Nicole Kristen Young and Nicole Kristen Sacarello to Irene O. Martinez and Hector Serrano, lot in Buffalo Creek subdivision, $106,000.
Kathy Lynn Raynor Igelman to Daniel Louis Devince, lot in Plainview Estates subdivision, $76,000.
Robert Alan Broughton and Shannon Harbar Broughton to Paul E. Gannett, lot in Bluffs of Austin Pond subdivision, $230,000.
Daniel Jones and Terri Jones to Essohouna Abete and Kelly Ann Abete, lot in Tafton subdivision, $213,000.
Gina Lynn Newsome and William Kent Newsome to David Charles Beck and Erin Paige Beck, lot in Plantation Meadows subdivision, $205,000.
Weaver Homes Inc. to William Kent Newsome and Gina Lynn Newsome, lot in Carsons Creek subdivision, $260,000.
Nikita Williams to Zachary Miller, lot in The Village at Glenhaven subdivision, $172,000.
DD Residential Acquisition Co. LLC to RRCAP-SFR II LLC, lot in Saddle Ridge subdivision, $163,000.
The Nancy Lemery estate to Donnie Peele, one lot in Micro Township, $28,000.
Thomas R. Creech and Frances D. Creech to Jimmy H. Rowell and Beverly Rowell, lot in Walton Springs subdivision, $224,000.
GBS Property LLC to Renfrow Properties LLC, lot in Smithfield Township, $355,000.
Ryan W. Leathers and Michele Leathers to Christopher Paul Cash and Meredith Taylor, lot in Creekside Place subdivision, $225,000.
Jason Barbour, et al, to Edgar Jennings Gower, lot in Lionsgate subdivision, $180,000.
Damon Blaco and Melissa Blaco to Valerie Pierce and Veronica Brown, lot in The Meadows at Tuscany subdivision, $240,000.
Wade Jurney Homes Inc. to Jonathan T. Oosterling and Steffanie J. Ansuini, lot in Sierra Heights subdivision, Wilson’s Mills Township, $175,000.
Allen B. Vann Jr. and Valerie Creech Vann to Dalmara E. Gamble, lot in Eden Woods subdivision, $155,000.
NVR Inc. to Zakaria Cisse and Nicole Darden Cisse, lot in Lionsgate Villagesubdivision, $197,000.
D&R Property Investments Inc. to Vincent Marolda and Rosa Marolda, lot in Hunters Path subdivision, $97,500.
Jay Gerdes to Zachary J. Keniston and Toni L. Keniston, lot in Grovewood subdivision, $129,000.
Ryan Gavin and Dianna L. Gavin to Amanda Johnson and Arnold Johnson III, lot in The Bluffs at Buffalo Creek subdivision, $210,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Carroll Construction Homes Inc., lot in Maplewood Run subdivision, $40,000.
Salvador Cardenas Macias and Aide Monroy Rosales to Jose Ignacio Gamez Aguilar, Edgar A. Sarmiento Bazan and Jessica Genoveva Gamez, 4.35 acres in Banner Township, $110,000.
Michael Exum Johnson and Crystal Allen Johnson to D-Bold Group LLC, one lot, $12,500.
Vivian Montafia and John Robert Dixon to Matthew Snyder and Patty Snyder, lot in Pleasant Grove Township, $258,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. to Ivon L. Johnson and Kristen J. Johnson, lot in Cleveland Bluffs subdivision, $265,000.
Brian Paul Wilson and Shanita Wilson to Nathaniel Michael Carl and Porschea Harris, lot in Walkers Ridge subdivision, $143,000.
Savvy Homes LLC to Caroline E. Nelsen and Chad A. Nelsen, lot in Sunset Ridge subdivision, $307,500.
Hinton Farms LLC to Darryl D. Evans Inc., lot in Heritage subdivision, $40,000.
Darryl D. Evans Inc. to Ronald Lassiter and Donna J. Lassiter, lot in Heritage subdivision, $215,000.
Carroll Construction Homes Inc. to Dennis Sherow, lot in Pebble Creek subdivision, $164,000.
Savvy Homes LLC to Trevor Redfearn, Tanya Redfearn and Lummie Mae Shields, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, $310,000.
Connie J Hansen to Taylor Schiess and Ashley Schiess, lot in Brittany Woods subdivision, $135,000.
RMSInvestments LLC to Brian M. Duval, lot inRiverwood Athletic Club’s Eagle Crest subdivision, $164,000.
Barbara Mary Hopkins Shively and Harold Lee Shively to Edward Alexander Hill and Crystal Hill, lot in Hunting Ridge subdivision, $174,000.
James K. Lindley and Sherry L. Lindley to Casper J. Nathe and Iina M. Nathe, lot in Plantation Point subdivision, $245,000.
Fuller-Sherrill Place LLC to J. Fuller Homes LLC, lot in Sherrill Place subdivision, $120,000.
Roger L. Taylor and Barbara J. Talbott Taylor to James C. Thomas and Amber Leanne Terry, lot in Lees Plantation subdivision, $221,000.
Legacy Custom Homes Inc. to Walter Thomas Price Jr. and Paula Parker Price, one lot, Pb 79/323 $330,000.
RMS Investments LLC to Jay R. Fiorillo, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Ravens Ridge subdivision, $204,000.
Frances B. Reams to John R Heinzerling and Crystal Heinzerling, lot in Forest Park subdivision, $301,000.
Bradley K. Clements and Brittany Clements to Gary Schneider and Christine Schneider, lot in Tafton subdivision, $185,000.
