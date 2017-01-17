Clayton art contest announces student winners

The 2017 Student and and Clubwomen’s Art Competition and Festival has announced its student winners.
Cash awards went to 26 first-place winners, while 18 second-place finishers received ribbons. Competition was in three categories: arts, crafts and photography. A performing-arts competition for students was also part of the festival. Competition there was in music, drama and public speaking. The Woman’s Club of Clayton sponsors the competitions.
The arts competition drew about 75 entries from Clayton Middle School, Riverwood Middle, Clayton High, Cleveland High, Corinth Holders High and home schools.
A reception to announce the winners drew about 100 people.
Club member entries were also part of the art competition and festival, with ribbons going to first- and second-place winners.
First-place student and club winners advance to the district competition, which is scheduled for Feb. 4 in Selma. First-place winners at district will go to the state competition, set for March 4 at Campbell University in Buies Creek.
Winning student art is on display through January at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Selma.
