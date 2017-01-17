Johnston County real estate transactions

7:11 Tar Heels win, Roy Williams gets 800th victory Pause

1:27 Hundreds march through Raleigh in honor of MLK Jr.

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

2:17 UNC's Hicks on his aggressive play in win over Syracuse

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

0:36 Indiana high school students taunt Hispanic visiting team at basketball game, chanting "build a wall" while holding a large photo of Donald Trump

2:05 NC State's BeeJay Anya: We are making a lot of mental errors