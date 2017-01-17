Johnston County real estate transactions

The following real estate transactions valued at more than $200,000 were recorded recently at the Johnston County Courthouse:
Paragon Building Group Inc. to Ashley Caldwell Long and William David Jones Jr., lot in Chatham subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $381,000.
Thomas A. Lee and Tanya R. Lee to Jack Sheets and Patricia Sheets, lot in Glen Ridge subdivision, $220,000.
Aaron J. Dinger to Mihaela Butnaru, lot in Edenton subdivision, $234,000.
Amos Parker Builders Inc. to Glenn Walters and Kelly Walters, lot in Pecan Grove subdivision, $215,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co. to Michael W. Hall and Christina M. Hall lot, in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Ravens Ridge subdivision, $220,000.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Martin John Lester and Rose Marie Lester, lot in Chandler Ridge subdivision, $270,000.
Darryl D. Evans Inc. to Kurt Matthew Spyke and Michelle Elizabeth Spyke, lot in Heritage subdivision, $250,000.
Secu*re Inc. to Ryan W. Leathers and Michele R. Leathers, 0.334 acres in Smithfield Township, $266,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Gregory E. Schultz and Lisa T. Schultz, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, $237,000.
Adams Homes AEC LLC to Jamie J. Farnham and Heather Sara Farnham, lot in Millstone Ridge subdivision, $280,000.
Watermark Homes Inc. to John S. Walker and Lannie Walker, lot in Carson’s Creek subdivision, $230,000.
Barry S. Harbby and Constance U. Harbby to Daniel Rosales and Ana Fonseca Mayes, tracts near Selma, $310,000.
Front Porch Building Co. LLC to Blade Hunter Perdue, lot in Heavner-Holding subdivision, $200,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Michael Gallo and Rita Gallo, lot in River Dell Townes at Flowers Plantation, $311,000.
Profile Construction Inc. to Brian Vann Bass and Adriane Brinson Bass, lot in Sandy Grove subdivision, $225,000.
Calatlantic Group Inc. and The Ryland Group Inc. to James Doty and Amber Doty, lot in Trillium subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $289,000.
William Alan Sutherland and Priscilla Kay Sutherland to Darren S. Walston and Cayla B. Walston, lot in The Creeks at Millstone subdivision, $305,000.
Wade3 Inc. to Irene M. Alba, lot in Creekside Hills subdivision, $300,000.
Daniel F. Evans and Dorothy J. Evans to Nicholas J. Case and Jennifer K. Case, lot in Creekside Place subdivision, $225,000.
David B. Orcutt and Evette L. Orcutt to James R. Lyon and Emily P. Lyon, lot in Edenton subdivision, $275,000.
Willis James Defreest Jr. and Rebecca Defreest to Caryn Blasi, lot in Ives Landing subdivision, $204,000.
Savvy-Haslinger Homes LLC to Addie Clark, lot in Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, $238,000.
Steven Scott Eason and Lindsay Danielle Eason to Grant G. Miller and Heather M. Miller, lot in The Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $282,500.
James B. Warren and Donna V. Warren to Steven S. Eason and Lindsay D. Eason, lot in Glen Laurel subdivision, $275,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Adam Wall III and Ebony Wall, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $200,000.
Jerry Pounds Construction Inc. to Richard Victor Maccini, lot in Pecan Grove subdivision, $270,000.
Charles A. Price and Katherine D. Price to Willis James Defreest Jr., lot in Peachtree subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $276,500.
Sarah Beth Fair and Edward Ray Fair to Robert B. Bick and Caralyn M. Schroter, three acres, $420,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Jennifer Valimont Quintero and Benjamin Quintero, lot in The Meadows at Summerlyn subdivision, $223,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Aaron Lanphere, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $241,000.
Kristine C. Eschenfelder and Peter C. Eschenfelder to David Wayne Ennis II and Charlie Ann Ennis, lot in Creekside Place subdivision, $235,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Damion C. Green, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, Cleveland Township, $217,500.
Stephen E. Aschmann and Carol P. Benson to James Edward Freeman and Melissa Dawn Freeman, lot in Broadmoor subdivision, $253,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to James Thomas Peak and M’Lea Peak, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $220,000.
Brent Frampton and Lindsey Frampton to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, lot in Glen Laurel East subdivision, $373,000.
American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Robert Fultz and Jennifer Fultz, lot in Glen Laurel East subdivision, $373,000.
RMS Investments LLC to Black and Orange LLC, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Ravens Ridge subdivision, $325,000.
RHS Building Contractors Inc. to Steven P. Straub and Olga Straub, lot in Evergreen at Flowers Plantation subdivision, $306,000.
John T. Groissl and Lauren Ann Groissl to Gregory S. Gall, lot in Peachtree subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $287,500.
Ali 2 Farms LLC to Royal Oaks Building Group LLC, lot in Portofino subdivision, $400,000.
C.E. Caughman and Rebecca P. Caughman to James Patrick Godwin III and Danielle Godwin, lot in Forest Park subdivision, $340,000.
Dan Ryan Builders-North Carolina LLC to Renae Nicole Hakes, lot in The Village at Cleveland Springs subdivision, Cleveland Township, $263,500.
Danielle B. Godwin and James P. Godwin II to Melanie S. Miller, lot in Summerset Place subdivision, $205,000.
The David Ricky Godwin Revocable Trust to Clifton Ray Moore and Connie J. Moore, 14.989 acres in Pine Level Township, $354,000.
Golden Properties and Development Inc. to Constance Kasmierski and Matthew Ortman, lot in Kyndal subdivision, $250,500.
Unbroken Circle II LLC to Carroll Construction Homes Inc., fives lots in The Sunset at Adams Point subdivision, $300,000.
Jeremy Alan Evans and Wendy M. Evans to Jon G. McLaughlin and Stacy L. McLaughlin, lot in The Creeks at Millstone subdivision, $307,000.
Gordon W. Jackson and Uyen T. Nguyen to Patricia H. Bazemore and Russell A. Williams, lot in Glen Laurel subdivision, $458,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Danny L. Solesby and Toni L. Solesby, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $210,000.
Cates Building Inc. to Geoffrey Scott and Dessteen Scott, lot in The Pines at Winston Pointe subdivision, Clayton Township, $293,000.
Patrick T. Kelly and Laura R. Kelly to Timothy Keith Shaarda and Karyn Lynn Shaarda, lot in Williams Pointe subdivision, $351,500.
RMS Investments LLC to Alberto Cordero O’Neill and Barbara Anne O’Neill, lot in Riverwood Athletic Club’s Ravens Ridge subdivision, $222,000.
Savvy Homes LLC to Alan Mark Sivers and Kimberly Ann Sivers, lot in Polenta Fields subdivision, $354,500.
Cynthia K. Waters and Wesley Waters to Phillip D. Garrison, lot in Wyndom Knoll subdivision, $239,000.
Terramor Homes Inc. to Debra A. Anderson, lot in The Reserve at Tuscany subdivision, $218,500.
Cumberland Homes Inc. to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in The Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $250,000.
Cumberland Homes Inc. to WGH North Carolina LLC, lot in The Knolls at the Neuse subdivision, $240,000.
Bryan D. Lawson and Whitney Lawson to Anthony Tyrone McKnight and Crystal Brown McKnight, lot in Clayton Pointe subdivision, $218,000.
Scott Lee Homes Inc. to Lisa Renee Ford and Dessaline Ford, lot in Island Creek subdivision, Cleveland Township, $270,000.
Capitol City Homes LLC to April Elizabeth Flynn and Ronald Ellis Flynn Jr., lot in Lakeside subdivision at Flowers Plantation, $219,000.
Legacy Custom Homes Inc. to Glenn D. Rizzardi and Ann E. Rizzardi, lot in Taft Woods East subdivision, $419,500.
Wynn Construction Inc. to Melvin Jerome Patterson Jr., lot in Verndell at Adams Point subdivision, $240,000.
Cates Building Inc. to Gary A. Hartenfels II and Beth A. Hartenfels, lot in Polenta Fields subdivision, $280,000.
Adams Homes AEC LLC to George Whyte, lot in Morrison Manor subdivision, $294,500.
Royal Oaks Building Group LLC to Mervin Bunch and Dominique Cooper, lot in Bristol at Cobblestone subdivision, $209,000.
THM Holdings LLC to ADNOHR Holdings LLC, 2.33 acres on U.S. 70 Business, $395,000.
